As winter gives way to spring, the future of South Dakota has never looked brighter. Our great state continues to lead the nation, and as another legislative session draws to a close, your legislature has made significant investments in our collective future. As your senator, I’m proud to report great progress in workforce, healthcare, education, public safety, elections and taxes that will make our future even stronger and brighter.

Workforce Development

Workforce shortages are a critical issue for South Dakota. Adults lacking degrees or credentials make significantly less money and are unemployed at much higher rates than their certified counterparts. Legislators once again funded a tuition freeze to incentivize college and technical education. Further, students from more neighboring states receive in-state tuition, with the intent to keep more workers in South Dakota. Legislators also put money into apprentice programs and incentivizing high schools to invest in career and technical training.

South Dakota is also growing its workforce by recognizing out-of-state licenses. We voted to lower barriers and expand credentialing options for almost all professionals who move here, so they can start working immediately.

Healthcare, Education

Aggravated by the pandemic, our community health field is facing a crisis. Voter approved Medicaid expansion will help hospitals and clinics. Community Medicaid providers offering care to the elderly, developmentally disabled and behavioral health populations will be reimbursed at 100% of their cost. By doing so, we believe we improve workforce development in these critical needs areas.

In addition, legislators voted for a historic 7% increase in funding of our schools and state employees. Other health care providers will receive 5% increase in funding for inflation.

Public Safety

We passed legislation to limit probation and parole for violent criminals, require truth in sentencing, and force repeat drunk drivers into treatment services. Citizens are rightly concerned about juvenile justice, focusing on growing violence in our schools. We expanded judicial options to deal with students who continue to offend and make schools dangerous. We decided that upon a third unique criminal offense in a year, a judge may look to the Department of Corrections for additional sentencing options.

More funding was directed to address our overcrowded and outdated state prisons. This year, $60 million was allocated to build a 300-bed women’s facility in Rapid City, to keep more female offenders closer to home and to their support system. We placed a focus on job skills and addiction treatment so desperately needed for this population. We set aside $52 million for land and design to replace the antiquated men’s prison in Sioux Falls. Another $279 million was earmarked for future construction.

Election Integrity

Working with county auditors, we have strengthened South Dakota’s election process by securing ballot tabulating machines, banning unmonitored drop boxes, cleaning up the voter rolls, setting rules and funding for post-election audits.

Taxes

The reduction in the state sales tax will allow taxpayers (and visitors) to realize about $104 million in annual savings. We added “sunset” language to this sales tax cut, just in case we need to reconsider our actions. As rapid as things are changing, we just can’t predict with certainty what the world will look like in four years.

For now, our state budget is fully funded and balanced, and our economy is robust and growing. We have provided for government services and made important investments to bolster our future. Inflation is contributing to our increase in sales tax revenue, and $14 billion in pandemic-related federal dollars is influencing state spending – with much of it still unspent. When that federal money is gone – and it is going away – South Dakota’s economy will right size again. We need to be prepared to live within our means when that time comes.

Lastly, and most important, I am proud to report on something other than programs…something intangible that has made for one of our state’s best sessions. A return to civility. Cooperation and teamwork. Professionalism. Many observers have noted the improved work environment within the capitol building, and it bodes well for our future. I am proud to be a part of it, to serve you, to work for you, as your state senator. It is an honor and a privilege.

Helene Duhamel represents District 32 in the South Dakota State Senate.