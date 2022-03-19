DUHAMEL: Progress for the people of South Dakota

And the winner is… the people of South Dakota!

The 97th State Legislative Session is wrapping up, and we have much to celebrate. With unprecedented federal dollars, lawmakers worked hard to target spending to projects with positive impact for generations to come. We worked hard to make sure taxpayer contributions were wisely-spent. At the same time, we continue to set aside and save money for bigger, worthy long-term projects and potential economic hurdles on the horizon.

We delivered on bread and butter issues when budgeting nearly a billion dollars in federal funds for pandemic recovery. With both state and federal funds, we funded substantial investments to enhance many aspects of community living, including:

Protecting Rapid City’s future water needs – a major, forward-looking commitment of $660 million provides money for clean drinking water and waste water projects throughout the state, and prioritizes important engineering funding for an historic pipeline to bring a new source of Missouri River water to Western Dakota;

Investment in tourism – an $8.75 million budget increase to Tourism Department includes $350,000 for an events director and marketing and advertising expansion, recognizing the significance of the industry;

A 6% increase for teacher pay, state employees and health care workers;

Expanding workforce housing infrastructure – $200 million in grants and loans that benefit our state well into the future through a self-replenishing revolving fund;

Enhancing broadband – an additional $50 million goes into the private/public partnership to ensure internet access to hard-to-reach areas of South Dakota, particularly rural and remote areas of the Black Hills, brining broadband expansion to over $300 million;

Significant investments in education at the college and technical levels exceeding $83 million, including $5.2 million for the School of Mines to expand its campus research incubator, the Ascent Innovation building and funding to ensure no tuition increases next year;

Supporting public health – $69 million is provided for a new state health lab that will contribute to public well-being in countless ways (especially in this era of pandemic response); and

Embracing nursing education – to address local need, $8 million was allocated to a joint Black Hills State-SDSU West River Nursing Center in Rapid City, $28.9 million goes to the Northern State University business and nursing building, and another $4.5 million to nursing simulators at our tech schools.

South Dakota continues with solutions to overcrowding in both male and female corrections facilities. $70 million is allocated to an incarceration fund. Importantly, this funding includes a new women’s minimum-security work release facility in Rapid City. A majority of female inmates are from Pennington County, so there are considerable advantages by keeping these women closer to their family support system. We want them to seek employment and be able to hold onto their jobs as they finish their sentences. Planning and discussion are also underway to address the needs of the men’s prison.

Yet, there’s more to do. The Legislature rejected efforts to reduce our sales tax. With a ballot amendment for Medicaid expansion in November, we are concerned about the long-range stability of state revenues. Looking down the road, especially when the current federal spending spigot dries up, South Dakota’s economy will continue to be right-sized. Inflation is rising. We need to do the right things now to squirrel away funds to weather the challenges ahead.

With gratitude, thanks go to you – involved constituents who provided feedback and support during the Legislative Session. We worked hard and with respect to use your hard-earned tax dollars wisely with spending and investments that will have positive impact for generations to come.

Helene Duhamel represents District 32 in the South Dakota State Senate.

