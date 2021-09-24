DUHAMEL: The decennial dance to redistrict

The results of the 2020 US Census are in. South Dakota gained about 70,000 new residents. That means our 35 legislative districts must be re-drawn to accommodate population change. South Dakota Senate’s President Pro Tem calls it the “Every Ten-Year Dance,” and yes, the dancing has begun.

The change in population means each of our legislative districts must increase in size by about 1,900 people. According to the census results, each district should have 25,333 residents, on average. Legislative Redistricting committees approved a 5 percent variation from that figure. So, our goal is for districts to fall in the range of about 24,000 to 26,600 to comply with the law.

Let’s review this proposal, starting with the greater Rapid City area, which has experienced more population growth than our rural areas. We had a few objectives in mind, including keeping Ellsworth and Box Elder together and preserving the North Rapid City neighborhood.

Rapid City currently includes four districts (numbers 32-35). To keep changes at a minimum and neighborhoods intact as much as possible, we propose drawing District 35 in a way preserving Ellsworth, Box Elder and Rapid Valley, and expanding southward to meet the population requirement.