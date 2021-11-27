DUHAMEL: Water development – A vital key to a prosperous West River

If ever there was an under-appreciated natural resource, look at water. Historically abundant and free flowing, it’s easily taken for granted. But in scarcity, the consequences are dire, indeed. As the American sage Benjamin Franklin said, “When the well runs dry, we’ll know the worth of water.”

Today, I wish to promote the merits of bringing Missouri River water to West River South Dakota. Imagine with me the benefits resulting from abundance — our drinking water supply, industrial use, and agriculture will be affected, to name only a few. Now imagine, over a planning horizon of fifty-plus years, a West River population growing from a quarter million people to over 600,000! Our existing water resources simply cannot support that expansion.

To assure availability, we must act now. Proper water supply in the future is on the scale of billions of gallons per year. Because of the costs involved with massive projects, a prudent, economical approach must be taken to protect taxpayer interests. I call on leaders to begin the planning process. The agenda should include:

◼ Commitments from our city, county, tribal, and state elected officials pledging to work together because of the urgency of this issue;

◼ Harnessing the know-how of the State Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, our local South Dakota School of Mines personnel, and other professionals to guide the planning process;

◼ Marshaling widespread support among users and beneficiaries, such as Elevate Rapid City, economic development, Ellsworth Air Force Base, and agriculture organizations; and

◼ Informing the public of the value this project brings to our region.

South Dakota governments are well-versed on the subject of water development. Most recently, many communities in southeastern South Dakota banded together to create the Lewis and Clark Water System. We can learn from and model after this success. West River, too, has a very good example in the Mni Wiconi Project, which serves many communities in ten counties. But now, we are talking about a project that would supplement current western South Dakota water resources to meet future needs, ensuring a prosperous and vibrant future.

Tapping the virtually unlimited supply of the Missouri River is our answer and promise for an abundant West River water supply. And now is the time to get started!

Helene Duhamel represents District 32 in the South Dakota State Senate.

