GOLD: Saturday’s story on Elevate Rapid City offered a glimpse of the promising future that may lie ahead. Quicker progress on economic development will demand harder work, smarter choices and a bit more luck, but real success could be ours should Rapid City coalesce around re-energized leadership and replenished investment.
Last week, the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce board of directors agreed to formally merge with Elevate Rapid City, a crucial step toward having a greater impact in a world where technology has largely erased distances. Rapidly evolving strategies have become the essential ingredient for continuous achievement anywhere. New economic development leadership will work in concert with area attractions, like the city’s expanding entertainment offerings at the new $130 million arena at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Meanwhile, economic development leaders are hopeful Ellsworth will become the training base for the Air Force’s B-21 Raider, now in development, bringing more technology companies and skilled workers to the Black Hills. They hope to better capitalize on the economic potential of South Dakota School of Mines & Technology graduates and the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment at the Sanford Underground Research Facility.
Even with sustained efforts, progress would come — at least initially — one piece at a time. But after a steady slog of advances, exciting opportunities would bloom in abundance. Maybe it’s a dream, but nothing was ever accomplished without dreaming.
GULLY: A Sunday story on the plentiful low-wage jobs in South Dakota, meanwhile, demonstrates the painful costs of stagnation should Rapid City remain complacent. Our great state, which most of us love despite the hardships, has the third-lowest average wage for employed people after Arkansas and Mississippi. There’s been little progress toward improving wages here over decades.
An analysis of 2017 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found: Roughly 21 percent of employed residents, about 87,000 people, make under $30,000 a year; 41 percent of employed residents, about 169,400 people, make under $35,000 a year, and 71 percent of employed residents, about 292,000 people, make under $40,000 a year.
That’s not enough to live securely. Sure, most people could get a new job tomorrow, but it won’t move them ahead. And while the tax burden on South Dakotans may be among the nation’s lowest, the cost of living here certainly is not.
Until something changes, South Dakota and the Black Hills will continue to watch as citizens who have the gumption to acquire skills look beyond our borders for better wages. If there were a magic wand to make this all change tomorrow, effortlessly and without growing pains, somebody would have used it already. Instead, it will take new strategies, some sacrifices and bold efforts to realize the gold above.