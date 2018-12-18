GOLD: Everyone went home a winner from the 42nd Lakota Nation Invitational basketball tournament, held Wednesday through Saturday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The tournament featured 64 basketball games while also serving as a venue for hand games, art and poetry, business-plan competitions, archery, a spelling bee and more. The invitational has brought families and friends together in Rapid City since 1978, while also promoting racial reconciliation and cultural appreciation. The event’s overall economic impact exceeds $3.5 million. This year also saw the return of NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell, who first attended the tournament in 2011. The 84-year-old Russell was a player-coach with the Boston Celtics from 1966-1969, making him the first African-American coach in NBA history. Rapid City is proud to have once again hosted this important event, now entering its third generation of entertainment and competition.
GULLY: Rapid City Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson reminds everyone to step gingerly on sidewalks around Canyon Lake, Meadowbrook Golf Course, Memorial Park and near Rapid Creek. Droppings from migratory Canada geese and other waterfowl attracted to unfrozen water create a messy minefield each winter. A few years ago the city considered but rejected as unfeasible a plan that would have used flying drones that screech like eagles and scare the birds. It’s nice to see someone thinking outside the litter box. The city does what it can, rendering goose eggs untenable and harvesting geese during the annual molt. Icky winter sidewalks are just one of those periodic nuisances — like Black Hills highway construction season, Sturgis Rally traffic, negative campaign advertising…
GOLD: The economic development group Elevate Rapid City donated $200,000 last week to the Ellsworth Development Authority to further their common goal of retaining and adding missions at Ellsworth Air Force Base. It’s a good thing whenever two groups recognize a common cause and act in ways that promote mutual strength. Last week, the Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors unanimously voted to explore a formal partnership or outright merger with Elevate Rapid City, which formed in October as a joint venture of the chamber, Ellsworth Development Authority, Rapid City Economic Development Partnership and the Economic Development Foundation. The latter two organizations have already initiated efforts to fold into the new group. Combining all four would use their joint resources more efficiently while better coordinating efforts to expand the Rapid City economy. Obviously, many issues must be worked out, but it’s good to see cooperation rather than turf battles. A final decision could come in January.
GULLY: Nearly 90,000 fewer people visited South Dakota State Parks and Recreation Areas in 2018 compared with the year prior, due mostly to snowstorms in April and October. Attendance for the more than 60 parks and recreation areas in South Dakota dropped from 6,359,170 in 2017 to 6,269,741, a decrease of 1.4 percent. South Dakota can weather this minor setback, but changing climate patterns are expected to further alter the traditional tourist season. Paying attention to these changing patterns could help minimize future harms.