GOLD: People dream of what they might do with a million dollars — take a fantasy trip or buy a beautiful home. The desire to do something nice for ourselves makes the recent gift from 85-year-old Texas bachelor and career Air Force veteran Arlyn Reinert unfathomable. Reinert, who died in April, bequeathed more than $1 million to South Dakota’s Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home in Hot Springs. Reinert had no discernible connection to the home, to anyone living there or even to South Dakota. Perhaps he once crossed paths favorably with a South Dakotan, but it’s just as likely his choice was the result of research or simply random.
The retired master sergeant hailed from Wisconsin and lived frugally in a small Texas panhandle town that has a familiar prairie main street with dominant feed mill. Reinert was a veteran of the Vietnam War who had been awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross and other military honors. An apparent loner with no family, Reinert selected Hot Springs as his beneficiary in a will he completed 18 years ago, long after leaving military service. He evidently considered the Air Force his family. It must have warmed him to know he would someday make life better for people like himself. The gift calls for a moment of reflection on what truly is important in life.
GULLY: A lobbyist banned from the South Dakota House floor earlier this month has been granted judicial permission to return there. That’s the good news. Yvonne Taylor, executive director of the South Dakota Municipal League, had alleged in a lawsuit that Speaker Steve Haugaard had barred her from the House floor during a private meeting at the Capitol on Jan. 14 after she wrote a magazine column saying the number of "wackies" in the Legislature was increasing. Banishment was the bad news.
In a temporary restraining order issued Friday setting aside Haugaard’s decision, U.S. District Court Judge Roberto Lange wrote: “The public interest disfavors elected officials retaliating against journalists or columnists who write articles encouraging people to vote and criticizing closed-minded legislators.” The judge added: "The Court hopes that Haugaard was not doing that and had some other thought in mind."
Some might argue Haugaard justifiably responded to Taylor’s insult. Others might argue that Taylor proved her point. The United States Constitution does not raise the protection of free speech to preeminent status because lawmakers like what opponents have to say. It protects the ability to insult lawmakers because without it there can be no freedom. The provision that enables one citizen to call lawmakers wacky also protects another’s right to criticize Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump. Insults are a small burden to endure for such freedom.
GOLD: It’s days like this we can truly be thankful we don’t live on the eastern side of the Great Plains, where the dip of a polar vortex has recalled Dante’s ninth circle of hell. In such extreme cold, frost forms on every nose hair, freezing tears fuse eyelashes, and fingers succumb to white fire. Brutal cold may have been in Tuesday’s forecast for Rapid City, but the prediction for Sioux Falls was nearly 30 degrees worse. Time to break out the bananas and offer sympathy to those suffering flatlanders.