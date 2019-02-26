GOLD: Before her death in 2007, New York real estate magnate Leona Helmsley made herself synonymous with tyrannical self-indulgence, earned the moniker “Queen of Mean,” and once infamously uttered, “Only the little people pay taxes.” So it was incongruous a decade ago when money from her $5 billion estate began showing up in health care grants to South Dakota and six other Northern Plains states. As was highlighted by a story in the Journal Monday, the Leona B. and Harry M. Helmsley Charitable Trust has since pumped millions of dollars into medical technology, health care training and telemedicine to expand rural access to health care.
To date, the Helmsley trust — which has an office in New York City and another in Sioux Falls — has made 414 grants worth nearly $400 million to improve health care delivery, expand the training of the medical workforce and spur rural health care innovation in South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming. In South Dakota alone, the Helmsley trust has invested nearly $100 million to improve rural care.
The new Helmsley legacy has been influenced by Leona’s grandson, Walter Panzirer of Pierre, a former police officer and emergency medical tech who recognized the longtime neglect of rural health care across the Northern Plains. Federal data show that the chance of surviving a preventable death from stroke, heart disease or cancer is about 50 percent lower for rural residents compared with those in urban areas. Using Helmsley’s money, Panzirer has helped improve those odds.
The circumstances of South Dakota’s good fortune still ring as unbelievable. Few New Yorkers could find South Dakota on a map. But gratitude is overdue. Helmsley’s money is making a big difference here. Thank you. We don’t have to fully understand our good fortune in order to appreciate it.
GULLY: Gov. Kristi Noem said Friday that trade wars with countries like China have "devastated" South Dakota. Politico reported that Noem said she believes countries like China haven't been trading fairly and that the Trump administration is trying to address that, but the dispute has gone on too long. She said low commodity prices linked to tariff wars are "driving a lot of family businesses out of business." On Sunday, Trump announced plans to delay the imposition of an additional $200 billion on Chinese imports, which had been set to take effect March 1. Trump cited progress on Chinese trade talks. Let’s hope the worst of the trade war may soon be over for South Dakota’s farmers and rural main streets.
GULLY: We call it South Dakota’s banana belt …
It gets cold here for a few days, but then it quickly warms up …
The snow here never sticks around long …
OK, winter in the Black Hills. Sorry we dissed you for being a relative wimp. You have regained our cold-blooded respect if not our warm admiration.
But it’s March soon, and you can leave at any time.