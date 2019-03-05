GOLD: We look forward to reading the story of 99-year-old Native American hero and role model Marcella LeBeau as told by her great-granddaughter Ryia LeBeau.
As a young Army Corps nurse, Marcella LeBeau steeped herself in red American blood shed on the World War II beaches of Normandy and beneath the frozen trees of the Ardennes. Later, she spent 31 years working for the Indian Health Service on the Cheyenne River Sioux reservation.
The Rural Ethnic Institute of Rapid City recently received a $10,000 grant from the Mary Chilton Daughters of the American Revolution Foundation in Sioux Falls to document LeBeau's life. University student Ryia LeBeau has spent years listening to her great-grandmother’s inspiring stories and was selected as the author.
Ryia’s manuscript is bound to be a story of perseverance, sacrifice, service, pain and redemption. We could all use role models who dedicated their lives to serving their fellow man.
GULLY: The lives of three Rapid City teens were ruined last week, apparently by the compound layering of stupid decisions. A prosecutor says Emmanuel Hinton, 17, died of gunshot wounds when two 19-year-olds reportedly tried robbing him during a drug deal.
Andre Martinez and Cole Waters now face the death penalty or life in prison if found guilty. Martinez and Waters each face charges of aiding and abetting first-degree murder, committing a felony with a gun, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, and aiding and abetting an attempted first-degree robbery. So many families were needlessly injured beyond measure. So many young lives were senselessly thrown away.
GOLD: Rapid City firefighters pulled two bunnies from a smoke-filled burning home on St. Patrick Street Thursday. Traditionally, it takes three scores to register a hat trick, but this feat was magical nonetheless for the rabbits’ owners. Firefighters Andrew Rasmussen and Donavin Neugebauer rescued the rabbits, and medics provided oxygen via animal-resuscitation masks. Way to hop to it guys.
GULLY: South Dakota lawmakers last week shelved a bill that would have directed the state to offer driver's license applications and written tests in Spanish. The proposal had business community support because of the state’s workforce shortage. Opponents raised a variety of objections which showed little understanding of the daily challenges faced by immigrants, including legal immigrants. Si no he intentado aprender otra idioma como adulto, no tienes ningun idea de que hablas. (Translation: If you have not tried to learn a different language as an adult, you have no idea of what you’re talking about.) To an adult, learning a new language can seem as difficult as calculus meets quantum physics.
GOLD: We’re glad lawmakers scrapped a bill that would have lessened the time available for absentee voting. House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, the bill's sponsor, argued the state needs an informed electorate, and that requires cutting down the timeframe. Secretary of State Steve Barnett and a series of county elections officials argued it would take away rights currently afforded to voters. There is more to fear from the latter than the former.