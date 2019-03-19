GOLD: The South Dakota Legislature correctly identified the severe threat to nursing homes posed by years of inadequate Medicaid reimbursement and took real steps toward a solution. The budget passed in the session’s final hours resulted in a 10 percent hike in the state’s portion of nursing home pay and will result in a somewhat larger match from the federal government. Medicaid never pays its full share. Even after this rate increase, which takes effect April 1, Medicaid reimbursement will fall millions short of covering the actual cost of care provided, but it will give nursing homes a fighting chance. In South Dakota, five nursing homes have closed over the past three years — in Bryant, Rosholt, Tripp, Madison and Mobridge – and a pending sixth closure, in Huron, was announced recently. Such chaos in the long-term care market had augured disaster for families across the state. More will be needed in future years to fully address the needs of our seniors, especially in small towns, but the Legislature and Gov. Kristi Noem should be applauded for making the issue a priority this year.
GULLY: The Black Hills avoided the worst of last week’s bomb cyclone — it ended up as more of a big breezy firecracker — but our neighbors to the east and south were not so lucky. In Rapid City, the concerted efforts of snowplows and citizens restored normalcy by Thursday afternoon. Over the weekend, however, flooding remained a threat to properties around Sioux Falls, and rising rivers were wreaking havoc in Nebraska from Columbus to Lincoln. Hopefully, the worst has passed, but we should be supportive of the emergency aid which will be needed in those areas. We’re no strangers to emergencies in the Black Hills.
GOLD: South Dakota philanthropist Denny Sanford is donating $25 million to help fund a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs genetics study to determine which medications are most effective for pain management, disease and mental health issues. Sanford Health will match Sanford's donation and partner with the department in the DNA Drug Sensitivity Testing program — the nation's largest pharmacogenetic testing effort. The free tests use genetic markers to determine how patients metabolize, or break down, different classes of drugs such as antidepressants, anticoagulants and opioids. The faster the patient metabolizes the drug, the higher the dose required. It’s gratifying to encounter a billionaire who recognizes the genuine sacrifices made by military veterans and works to improve their health care.
GULLY: Sunday’s Journal brought head-shaking news of Pennington County Jail inmate James Jumping Eagle, who in January was denied scheduled treatment on an injured left shoulder. According to Jumping Eagle’s attorney, care continued to be denied even after the man developed an obvious infection and the U.S. Marshals Service told the jail he needed treatment. By the time Jumping Eagle was taken to a doctor, more than a month after his arrest, he needed emergency surgery because of a raging staph infection.
We know only one side of this story. The sheriff’s office was unwilling to share even the most basic information about procedures for handling inmate health care. But if it’s true that jail officials ignored the request of the U.S. Marshals Service, this appears to be a case of neglect resulting in needless pain and unnecessary costs.