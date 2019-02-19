GOLD: Dog-eared copies of Dr. Seuss follow the lucky ones onto adult laps. Fortunate children will read with a fox, or in a box, and even here or there. By third grade, it may be the “Mouse and the Motorcycle” or “The Indian in the Cupboard.” Worlds open up as exciting ideas flow effortlessly from the pages of books, and the enjoyment continues into old age. Research shows that reading proficiency by third grade greatly predicts later success in life. Avid readers know that reading does far more than this.
A Journal story on Monday illustrated how the Black Hills Reads program works to spread the gift of reading to children throughout the region. The program aligns resources behind other Black Hills programs, partnering with schools, universities, parents, local youth organizations and health institutions. One proven way to improve reading proficiency involves getting kids excited about reading. At some point, reading evolves from being a chore to a joy. Every child should know the success of a life enriched by the written word. The financial rewards are gravy.
GULLY: At least $13.73 million was spent on South Dakota’s recent race for governor, which appears to have been the most expensive race for governor in the state’s history. We know this because Journal reporter Seth Tupper laboriously pulled numbers from 32 campaign finance reports filed by about a dozen entities with the South Dakota Secretary of State's Office.
South Dakota has no searchable database for campaign finance records. In 2019, that’s no way to run a mom and pop grocery let alone a multimillion-dollar political system that sets priorities for a billion-dollar state government. South Dakotans should have the ability to easily find out who is backing whom for what purpose. If state leaders are truly committed to government transparency, we can do better than this.
GOLD: Kudos to Rural America Initiatives, which last week celebrated the grand opening of its Child Development Center. The new 22,000-square-foot building will house Head Start, Early Head Start and other programs to help young Native Americans. The center at 2112 S. Valley Drive was the culmination of a five-year fundraising campaign that netted $7.2 million to help the nonprofit consolidate its programs from five modular buildings spread out across Rapid City under one roof. Rural America Initiatives serves 1,200 children and their families, who are making the often difficult transition from area reservations to living and working in Rapid City.
GULLY: It was a shame to learn that 600 pounds of packaged venison intended to feed the poor went instead to the landfill because of possible contamination by chronic wasting disease. One large batch of deer shot recently by city snipers and butchered together tested positive for the neurological disease, rendering all of the meat unusable. State officials had earlier requested the deer be processed in smaller batches to limit the size of contaminated lots. Let’s hope steps can be taken to ensure this happens in the future.