GOLD: The Rapid City Council seemed to have hit an impasse over a proposal by Samuelson Development to build several four-story apartment complexes along Mount Rushmore Road just north of National American University. Supporters of the 350-unit complex spoke to the Council last week about the quality of the developer’s previous project. Rapid City needs additional middle-income homes to make city housing more affordable overall. Opponents spoke of the need to protect the spectacular Black Hills views from the plateau on Rapid City’s southern edge. The iconic Hills silhouette welcomes endless tourist caravans every year in ways no advertising billboard ever could. Both sides have legitimate concerns. Looking to the federal example, they could have stomped on the gas pedal and held their steering wheels out the window, signaling to their oncoming opponent they would never swerve. Instead, both sides will return to the issue on Feb. 19 after the developer has a chance to review potential accommodations.
“I believe there is a compromise here,” Alderman Steve Laurenti said after the hour-and-a-half discussion. “Hopefully, we have a product that will make everyone happy and there will be compromise by all.”
Hmmm. The Republican president and Democratic House could probably take a lesson here.
GULLY: The ShopKo retail chain has added Custer and Chamberlain to the growing list of small towns in South Dakota that will lose their only department store in the coming months. ShopKo earlier announced it would close stores in Dell Rapids, Redfield, Wagner and Webster. Each store employs from 15 to 25 people, but the losses will affect other nearby retailers if local shoppers begin traveling regularly to larger towns. Experts say the decline in performance of ShopKo and other legacy retailers like Sears is being driven by the ease of online shopping and the rapid expansion of mega-stores such as Walmart and discount retailers, including Dollar Tree and Dollar General. Over time, the changing retail market could represent one more serious blow to South Dakota’s rural way of life. Small towns should probably consider creative solutions to protect their futures.
GOLD: Four South Dakota Army National Guard soldiers and a UH-72 Lakota helicopter are helping to provide aerial detection and monitoring for U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Three pilots and an analyst will work with the Arizona National Guard to bring additional air reconnaissance capabilities as part of a broad federal effort to enhance security operations along the U.S.–Mexico border. All costs will be funded by the Department of Defense. The deployment fits into national border debate optics, but it’s still a good chance for South Dakota Guardsmen to work with units from other states. This real-world training could prove beneficial for local disaster relief or overseas military missions down the road.