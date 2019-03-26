GOLD: Rapid City is grateful for $1.845 million in state funding destined to help the Ellsworth Development Authority continue clearing the area around Ellsworth Air Force Base of incompatible land uses. Last week, Gov. Kristi Noem signed a bill that will fund the authority's continued participation in the federal Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration program. Under the program, eligible projects receive 75 percent federal funding and 25 percent state funding.
The combined funds will be used to buy and clear land of incompatible uses, such as mobile home parks. The authority also places easements on the land to prevent future incompatible uses when the land is sold or transferred to new owners. The program aims to make Ellsworth less vulnerable to any future federal base closure efforts.
GULLY: Sunday’s stories on the disappearance of Serenity Dennard by Journal reporter Arielle Zionts brought some much-needed context to a tragic story that has captivated the region.
Nine-year-old Serenity ran from the Black Hill's Children's Home, a residential youth treatment center near Rockerville, on Feb. 3. Numerous searches failed to find the girl, and the investigation continues.
One line in Zionts’ stories raised particular concern among those of us who still recall the tragedy surrounding 500,000 orphaned Romanian children after communism collapsed in that country 30 years ago.
According to her adoptive parents, Serenity was removed from her birth parents, both of whom were imprisoned, at around age 4 and then cycled through foster homes roughly a dozen times over the next two years.
Much of what scientists know about parental bonding and the brain comes from studies of Romanian orphans. According to established attachment theory, an infant or child needs to develop a relationship with at least one primary caregiver in order to learn how to regulate feelings.
The sad fact is that Serenity started to get lost long before she found her adoptive parents or entered Black Hill's Children's Home. A dozen relocations for a preschool child indicates serious problems with the foster parenting system.
GOLD: We are heartened to hear that state efforts have finally begun to help people on the Pine Ridge Reservation deal with the devastating effects of blizzards, flooding and mud.
At least four people have died and many others are suffering because of a broken drinking water main and impassible roads. Some have been stranded in their homes going on two weeks.
Right now, we’ll give the benefit of the doubt to state officials who say they initiated assistance upon learning of the crisis. Some in the Pine Ridge area believe help was too slow in coming.
GULLY: Finally, we add our sad condolences to last week’s passing of longtime Rapid City Journal photographer Steve McEnroe. Steve’s witty and colorful sports, news and feature photos graced the pages of the Journal for decades. Using his strong talents, Steve told our stories and helped to forge important community bonds. He will be missed.