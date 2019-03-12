GOLD: In today’s data-rich world, statistics often help approximate the truth with greater precision than language, but only for those who can read numbers.
Figures don’t lie, but liars figure, says the aphorism. Skeptics repeat it to incite a general distrust of numbers. It should instead encourage numerical literacy. Liars have long bent words to their advantage. The remedy isn’t a lesser understanding of language but a greater one. Selective use of statistics can be employed to spin lies, but the truth still lies in plain sight for those who know how to read raw data and understand its limitations. Statistics can help ferret out truths large or small, profound or useful, financial or scientific. A broad appreciation of statistics also can unearth fallacies.
The Rapid City Public School Foundation this year named Seth Keene the district's teacher of the year for his passionate work teaching statistics, probability and remedial math at Rapid City Stevens. This year he is also piloting the school's first advanced placement statistics course.
"Statistics is my true passion, because it's what you use every day," Keene said recently. Companies like Netflix and eHarmony use scatter plots and correlations to recommend new movies and pair potential partners. Statistics also can be used inform medical decisions, guide city planning, and keep people from doing something foolish in Las Vegas. Statistics paints useful pictures to describe the world. It not only helps us succeed but to appreciate the math which surrounds us.
The foundation’s recognition puts Keene in the running for regional and state teacher of the year awards, which are managed by the South Dakota Department of Education. Rapid City can be proud it added Keene’s talents. Let’s hope the odds remain always in his favor.
GULLY: News surfaced last week that South Dakota sees a wide disparity in how high schools prepare students for college. Nearly a third of South Dakota high school graduates enrolling in the state's public universities needed remedial classes in reading, math or both between 2010 and 2017, according to an Argus Leader statistical analysis.
The data only track students who enrolled in the state's public university system, so graduates who enrolled elsewhere or didn't go to college weren’t included. But the findings still show that some high schools struggle to prepare students for college. By extension, some schools are also doing a poor job of preparing students for life. If a school’s potential college students need help with reading, what does that say for the rest of the student body? Our future will hold few jobs that pay enough to cover the bills for those who struggle with reading. South Dakota must strive to do better.