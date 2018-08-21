GOOD: Everyone needs friends and that especially includes national parks. “Friends groups” are popular across the nation and essential in helping the National Park Service manage some of America’s most pristine and stunning areas. In South Dakota, for example, there are the Friends of Wind Cave National Park, the Black Hills Parks & Forests Association and the Mount Rushmore Society. But, somehow, one of the state’s most unique areas has been going it alone in the friends’ department. That, however, is about to change. A group of mostly Black Hills residents have formed the Badlands National Park Conservancy, a nonprofit. Its charter board members include Susan Ricci, Kenny Putnam, Cheryl Chapman and Johnny Brockelsby, of Rapid City; Bill Schreier, of Custer; Jackie Kusser, of Wall, and Randy Seiler of Fort Pierre, an attorney general candidate. The organization, which also will support the Minuteman Missile National Historic Site between Wall and Kadoka, hopes to soon be working with the park to develop collaborative programs and projects that could range from bison-range expansion to youth-employment programs.
BAD: While this may be a coincidence, it likely isn’t. Cases of measles are skyrocketing in Europe as the number of people who either can’t get vaccinations for their children or choose not to climbs in that part of the world. According to the Associated Press, in the first six months of this year 41,000 cases of measles were reported with at least 37 deaths in Europe alone. The previous highest annual total was 23,927 in 2017; only 5,273 were reported in 2016. At the same time, South Dakota is seeing a decline in the number of children who are receiving early-childhood vaccinations, according to data released last week at a conference that included the state epidemiologist and First Lady Linda Daugaard. In 2016, 70.4 percent of children did not receive all their recommended vaccinations, compared to 76.4 percent in 2014. Before a measles vaccine was licensed in 1963 in the U.S., an estimated 48,000 Americans contracted the disease annually and 400 to 500 died. The Rapid City school district, meanwhile, is requiring all school-aged children to get vaccinated, which is sound public-health policy.
UGLY: South Dakota has the highest statewide average of unsupervised children in the nation, according to a study done by Augustana University and the nonprofit Sioux Falls Thrive. The research shows that 1 in 5 children are left alone after school compared to the national average of 1 in 4. One reason for this dubious distinction is the lack of state-supported after-school and out-of-school activities, the report said. The consequences: children spend more “alone” time on their computers, cellphones or tablets that can lead to loneliness, depression, anxiety and thoughts of suicides, according to the experts. The reason children are left alone: both parents often work and sometimes at more than one job. Don’t expect the state, which has $176.4 million in budget reserve funding, to do much about it, however. According to the state’s interim Department of Education secretary, communities need to look at “partnerships among varies entities to fund and run out-of-school time programs.” In other words, don’t expect any help from state government or the governor's office, which recently called for a special session to expedite the collection of new online sales tax revenue.