GOOD: A stain of shame spread across Colorado musician Brad Upton. decades ago when a relative shared the photographs of frozen Native American corpses and explained that Upton was a descendant of James Forsyth, the commander of Army troops who massacred about 200 Lakota men, women and children near Wounded Knee Creek on Dec. 29, 1890. Upton has since wondered if karma from that event explains the dark cloud hanging over his extended family. Guilt draws its own connections. Upton finally was able to begin washing away the inherited guilt on Nov. 23 by attending a healing ceremony on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Upton was helped by 85-year-old Basil Brave Heart, whose willingness to participate in healing ceremonies was instilled long ago by a grandmother. The actions of both men stand as an example to everyone. Pain from past generations surrounds us. Healing takes a long time. Forgiveness comes one person at a time, often requiring great courage of conviction.
BAD: Flames seared another family holiday over the weekend. Memorabilia got soaked and all sense of security disappeared behind black char. Nobody was injured in a weekend fire that spread from a garage to a rural Custer home, but dripping firefighters watched embers during another long and cold night. This was far from the season’s first local fire tragedy. A garage fire in Rapid City on Nov. 26 killed a 46-year-old homeless man. Another Rapid City fire on Nov. 23 sent a person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Fire also displaced a Spearfish family on Nov. 20 when smoke caused an estimated $45,000 in damage to their house. These tragedies follow upon a rash of fire-related deaths in the Black Hills area from September to October. Fire is an equal opportunity destroyer. It requires only the tiniest bit of carelessness – maintenance deferred or combustible material abandoned too close. The slogan of the 2018 National Fire Prevention Week comes to mind again: "Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere.”
UGLY: Life expectancy in the United States declined again last year, driven by twin plagues of drug overdoses and suicides. Overall, there were more than 2.8 million U.S. deaths in 2017, or nearly 70,000 more than the previous year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The increase partly reflects the nation’s aging population, but it’s a rising rate of deaths among the middle-aged people that affects life expectancy. The suicide death rate last year was the highest it's been in at least 50 years, according to U.S. government records. For decades, U.S. life expectancy was on the upswing, rising a few months nearly every year. Now it's trending the other way: It fell in 2015, stayed level in 2016, and declined again last year, the CDC said. The nation is in the longest period of a generally declining life expectancy since the late 1910s, when World War I and the worst flu pandemic in modern history combined to kill nearly 1 million Americans. Despair is spreading, and we should all take notice.