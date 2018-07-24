GOOD: One million dollars is still a lot of money for Rapid City’s government. So, it was good news last week when the city announced it had received that amount of money from the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ Solid Waste Management Program. The money will be used to help cover the cost of the city's $4.5 million expansion at the landfill and extend its life another eight to 10 years. It also means the city saved $1 million for other Solid Waste Department projects. It's a good thing, too. The city says it now gets 450 tons of trash a day at the landfill, which means another expansion might be coming sooner rather than late.
BAD: Among the basic tenants of journalism are the questions who, what, where, when and why. They are particularly relevant when it concerns an upcoming event. In South Dakota — as in all states — elected bodies and government boards and commissions are required by law to notify the public of upcoming meetings, which includes the precise location down to the meeting room. Yet, the Board of Regents whose president is a former U.S. attorney and whose attorney is a former judge failed to do this for a meeting that featured interviews of candidates for the important position of executive director. In addition, the Regents failed to post the meeting agenda on the appropriate state government website in what appears to be a clear violation of the Open Meetings Law. But not everyone was left in the dark. Various stakeholders attended the meeting held at an undisclosed Sioux Falls hotel. Whether the public was intentionally shielded from the meeting or not, this sends the wrong message to those who expect state officials to obey laws intended to inspire public trust in government.
UGLY: The intent of the initiative-and-referendum process is to give voters an opportunity to have their voices heard, otherwise often referred to as direct democracy. Recently, a South Dakota circuit court judge rejected a number of signatures for a ballot measure that would have prohibited the state from paying more than the Department of Veteran Affairs for prescription drugs. In a statement after the ballot measure was rejected, a spokeswoman for South Dakotans Against the Deceptive Rx Ballot Issue — which challenged the signatures — said the ballot measure was “about deception from the beginning” and was “funded with contributions from an out-of-state health care organization.” What she failed to mention, however, is that her organization received $100,000 from Bristol-Myers Squibb, which has its headquarters in Illinois, and $205,000 from Novo Nordisk, which has its headquarters in Denmark.
Correction
Last week’s Good, Bad & Ugly should have said Rapid City collected 0.92 percent more in sales tax in the first five months of the year than over the same time period in 2017.