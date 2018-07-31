GOOD: The 2018 Sturgis rally-goers are starting to roar into the Black Hills to the chagrin of some. Yes, it will be noisy and the streets, roads and parking lots will be filled with motorcycles and visitors. It is, however, a small price to pay for the economic benefits and national recognition it brings to Sturgis and the entire Black Hills. These visitors and their growling bikes will pump millions of dollars into the local economy over the next two weeks that will flow into the bank accounts of property and business owners, vendors and hundreds of workers. In addition, many who attend the rally will share their experiences with others in their hometowns that in turn may choose to visit or vacation in the Black Hills someday. The rally, now in its 78th year, is truly the gift that keeps giving and for a mere two weeks of inconvenience for some of us.
BAD: It’s never good to see an established business going into bankruptcy and then close its doors in the middle of the night. But it takes on added meaning when it is a casino and hotel in Deadwood, which has had legalized gambling since 1989 that led to a renaissance in the historic Northern Hills mining community. The Celebrity Hotel and Casino closed at midnight on July 24 after 20 years in business and with it went 62 slot machines, 15 full-time jobs and eight part-time jobs. Last summer, it was Kevin Costner’s Midnight Star Casino that closed its doors after 26 years. Deadwood still has plenty of entertaining gambling venues, but it is a good thing that it is taking steps to diversify its economy and attract a broader group of visitors. The stakes are only going to get higher for Deadwood as the competition for gambling revenue intensifies in the state and nation.
UGLY: Big Pharma and its well-heeled enablers are pushing a new class of drugs that like with the opioids epidemic could do long-lasting harm to unsuspecting patients. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the prescribing of anti-anxiety drugs like Xanax, Valium, Ativan and Klonopin has skyrocketed by two-thirds since 1996. The drugs are part of a class known as benzodiazepines, or “benzos,” which can be addictive and are particularly dangerous and even fatal when taken in combination with opioids. Big Pharma’s appetite for enormous profits continues unabated while too many politicians look the other way — and as is always the case, it is the public that one way or another ends up paying the price.