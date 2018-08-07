GOOD: It was for a good cause and a number of people who participated walked away with some extra cash in their pocket. There were 29 winners at the 29th annual Great Black Hills Duck Race that was held July 29 on Rapid Creek where 16,000 rubber ducks raced from West Main Street to Memorial Park. The winning duck earned $5,000 for Louis Cisterino of Rapid City. The other 28 prize winners received from $3,000 to $100. More importantly, the fundraising event for the Children’s Miracle Network continued its track record of success. According to the Regional Health Foundation, the annual duck race has raised more than $2.3 million over the years for the organization that helps support a network of 170 children’s hospitals nationwide. This is truly a win-win event for those who compete as well as the children who get help that their families might not otherwise be able to provide for them.
BAD: South Dakota has the dubious distinction of having the highest juvenile death rate in the nation, according to the 2018 Kids Count Data book published by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. That national death rate is 26 per 100,000 children. In South Dakota, it is 47 per 100,000 children. While less populated states can see their ranking change more dramatically with a smaller spike in fatalities, this is nonetheless something that should concern every parent and be a call to action for the state’s political leadership. Suicides and traffic accidents are among the reasons the state fared so poorly. The state has failed to make any serious inroads toward improving mental health care, while at the same time suicides are on the rise across the board in South Dakota. The state also has the among the weakest traffic laws in the nation. It is legal for children as young as 14 years old to drive and the state does not consider texting and other activities on the phone while driving or using seat belts to be primary offenses, which means law enforcement needs another reason to stop them. The next governor and lawmakers can work to save more children's lives but will they?
UGLY: Rapid City has been known to have a few spectacular drunken driving arrests, but what happened last week took it to either a new high or low depending upon your vantage point. Last Friday, a Rapid City man was charged with driving under the influence after a car crashed into a helicopter parked at the Rapid City Regional Hospital helicopter pad. The driver then made his escape in the pre-dawn hours and continued on his bumpy way until a vehicle with flat tires and damage consistent with the crash was pulled over on Sturgis Road. A search of the vehicle turned up an open container of alcohol. There also is a witness to the crash, according to the police. While suspects are presumed innocent, it looks like the police have a strong case in this incident, which is the only good thing to say about this reckless behavior.