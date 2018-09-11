GOOD: Former Rapid City Cobbler and South Dakota State Jackrabbit Adam Vinatieri continues to make us proud as he closes in on the great Morton Andersen atop the all-time NFL scoring list. Currently less than 60 points shy of Andersen’s point record, Vinatieri expects that barring injuries he could take over first place by around midseason. Regardless of what happens over the next two months, the four-time Super Bowl winner has secured our respect not only with what he has accomplished but how. Entering his 23rd season on Sunday, the NFL Colts placekicker continues to knock footballs through the uprights with 84 percent accuracy. He remains focused on helping his team win games. He uses his long experience to help younger teammates stay focused, offering relationship and financial advice. For now, Vinatieri isn’t thinking about the record. His is an example of doing things for the right reasons, staying focused, working hard, helping others, and then letting the glory fall into place.
BAD: Indecency and boorish attitudes need a rest. The U.S. hotel industry is rolling out panic buttons to tens of thousands of employees at more than 18,000 U.S. hotels to help protect them from harassment and assault. More than a dozen big hotel chains said last week they will provide personal safety devices by 2020 to all employees who deal one-on-one with guests. We applaud the industry’s effort. We condemn those who make this safeguard necessary. In a 2016 survey of 500 housekeepers in Chicago, 49 percent said guests had flashed them, exposed themselves or opened the door naked. Housekeeping staff work hard. They don’t earn high pay and they don’t always work the best hours, but their job is important. Everybody in the Black Hills should be keenly aware, the first impression of many visitors rests on the cleanliness of their motel room. We have a lot of motels and a lot of housekeeping staff. They should be allowed to retain their dignity, avoid fear and work in a safe, respectful environment.
UGLY: It’s the obvious contrast of behaviors that makes the ugliness doubly apparent. As one firefighter sacrificed his life while battling a residential fire Friday in Tilford, some nearby residents heaped abuse on emergency crews working to keep them safe. Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin noted Saturday that deputies met strong initial resistance as they asked nearby residents to evacuate their homes. “It’s like everything else, nobody wanted to leave. We got called lots of things, expletives, until the fuel tank blew, then everyone wanted to leave,” he said. Clearly, emergency response crews knew enough to be concerned about the safety of residents. They were trying to protect people from propane tank explosions. It was this kind of unworldly blast that killed 43-year-old Sturgis firefighter David Fischer. The blaze also claimed the life of 82-year-old resident Raymond Joseph Bachmeier. Emergency crews deserve our thanks rather than our scorn. Remember, they have a better command of the facts, and therefore a better assessment of the risks. We pay them to know their jobs and do them well. They risk their lives for us.