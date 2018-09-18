GOOD: Appropriations bills now headed to President Trump include $130 million for the Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility at the former Homestake Gold Mine in Lead. Facility construction could begin this fall on what eventually will house the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment, a partnership between Fermilab in Illinois and the Sanford Underground Research Facility. When ready, Fermilab will shoot neutrinos from Illinois through the earth to massive particle detectors deep underground. This round of funding would raise the three-year total to $280 million. The experiment could answer questions like: Do neutrinos explain why the universe is made of matter rather than antimatter? Is there a relation between the stability of matter and the grand unification of forces? You can never know what possibilities will open up by discovering fundamental questions about the universe.
BAD: Rosebud Indian Health Service hospital has until Nov. 5 to improve itself or it risks losing key federal funding. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has given the Rosebud Indian Health Service hospital until Nov. 5 to improve infection control, anesthesia services, quality assurance and performance management. A recent inspection discovered a drunken 12-year-old girl had tried to hang herself while left alone. The girl should have been monitored throughout her visit, and her room also had a faulty call button. Another incident involved a 35-year-old man hallucinating on methamphetamine who died from a heart attack after being pepper-sprayed and restrained. The hospital’s problems come more than two years after it was cited for similar shortcomings.
UGLY: Let’s hope this doesn’t get ugly again. A company considering whether to re-mine the abandoned Gilt Edge gold mine could disturb areas that already have been reclaimed as part of a $120 million cleanup. It’s not a certainty. Canada-based Agnico Eagle Mines has a lot of questions before it decides to do anything on the site. On the plus side, the company is helping the Environmental Protection Agency look for a source of polluting cadmium while drilling test wells to evaluate remaining gold deposits. If there are viable quantities of gold, Agnico would pay to reclaim the site, which still needs an estimated $88 million worth of work. That also is good news. The ugliness is the barren wasteland left behind by the mine’s previous operator, Brohm Mining, who abandoned the Gilt Edge 19 years ago after its parent company declared bankruptcy. Brohm left a 360-acre gouge in the northern Black Hills about 5 miles southeast of Lead. It once contained 150 million gallons of acidic water laden with contaminants, including lead and arsenic. The amount of acid water has since been reduced to 50 million gallons. Agnico should also expect a lot of questions from the public should it choose to go forward with the reopening.