The news memories of Ellsworth Air Force Base and the 1972 Rapid City flood endure, creating emotional conflict over a proposed military appreciation park:
• A young mother waits anxiously on tarmac as her tanned airman returns from Kuwait after 12 months.
• A father coils rope at the end of his driveway near Canyon Lake dam, getting ready to hurl it toward more passing flood victims on that June night when 238 city residents will die.
• Solemn words ring out during the memorial for a B-1B Lancer crew killed during a risky low-level, U-turn scram attempted over Montana.
• A city official who led the forced conversion of flooded private property to public greenway recalls her promises to never permit redevelopment.
We should honor these sacrifices and promises, and that’s why we wish there had been more discussion about the military park planned for greenway property northwest of Omaha Street and Mount Rushmore Road.
Phase one of the plan — $391,000 was approved little more than a week after the idea first surfaced publicly — envisions mounting a behemoth B-1B bomber to shade three-level circular bleachers intended for small ceremonies. A National Guard helicopter would rest nearby.
We raise no objections to honoring Ellsworth, the National Guard and local service members. Rapid City should do more to recognize their contributions. Many of us feel awe when observing a flight of B-1 bombers with wings spread or a string of Blackhawks cruising low over the Black Hills.
We object only to the park funding approval process. Why was this idea sprung on the public as a fait accompli in the 11th hour? Why was the plan slipped in with a list of 14 community projects vying for roughly $20 million in taxpayer money?
The park timeline raises concerns. In August, the city announced it would seek Vision Fund applications from the community. In October, the Vision Fund Committee released details on 24 applicants seeking more than $28.7 million. On Jan. 17, Mayor Steve Allender briefly mentioned the military park concept during his announcement to seek re-election. A few park details were provided in a news article Jan. 27, but the formal request and City Council funding approval came almost simultaneously a few days later.
The public has a right to know more. Is this a done deal? How many total park phases are planned? What might the next phases entail? What will they cost? Were other potential park locations considered? Who among the community was consulted? The Friends of Rapid City Parks learned of the project late like the rest of us. Why?
Was the announcement’s timing part of a political calculation? Did officials believe opposition could be minimized and quickly overcome if the plan was slipped quietly into the Vision Fund mix? Or was the apparent secrecy unintentional and driven by funding timelines?
Memorial Park and the city greenway remain sacred ground to many Rapid City residents. Over the years, Rapid City has held the line on greenway encroachment but sometimes not. Residents famously refused to permit a grocery store in the gap more than 20 years ago.
It’s hard to believe officials wouldn’t anticipate some backlash. The flood redefined Rapid City. In addition to losing family members, homes and cars, victims lost precious photos and family heirlooms. Residents still recall how screaming and crying people clung to trees, lit by the flames of burning homes reflected on the water.
The Friends of Rapid City Parks encouraged Allender to seek more public input and consider a less intrusive way to pay tribute to the military and veterans in Memorial Park. Further input would be welcome. All potential incursions into Rapid City green space deserve to be roundly discussed. Some military veterans present during the 1972 flood feel conflicted. They should.
We worry that the secretive process could taint the final product. While many will feel pride over the park, as Allender intended, some may feel resentment, deceived, bamboozled.
Allender and the City Council should hit reset. It’s not necessarily a bad plan, but the community has a right to weigh in.