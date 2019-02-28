Courage and conviction won the day over congressional political pressure in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.
South Dakota's lone congressman broke with his party and voted his conscience, ignoring all political calculations.
Rep. Dusty Johnson was one of 13 Republicans — the only one from a massive swath across the middle of the country — to vote with Democrats to block the President's emergency declaration funding a southern border wall.
President Trump has promised to veto the action should it reach his desk, making Johnson's move even more impressive.
The president’s popularity in South Dakota is no secret. Trump’s approval rating here is the third highest among all the states — trailing only West Virginia and Wyoming — according to a recent Gallup poll.
And Johnson is far from bulletproof. Having been in office only a few months, he surely knows any ideological misstep could invite challenges from inside his party. The politically savvy — the safe thing for Johnson — would have been to cede to the president's wishes and vote against the bill.
Furthermore, the Democrats didn't need Johnson's vote. The bill would have easily passed without it.
But Johnson stuck to his convictions because he believed it was the right thing for the country. It took guts.
With his Midwest modesty on full display, Johnson said by phone Wednesday: "I don't think it took guts at all. I took an oath to the Constitution."
Johnson voted to block the declaration not because he disagrees with the need for stronger border security, but because he recognizes a superior call to preserve our government of laws.
"Throughout the last two months, I’ve reliably voted with the president on border security and the border wall,” Johnson said in a written statement. “There is still work to be done, and I’m committed to working with him in Congress to continue the progress we’ve made."
No, Johnson acted because he believes the president overstepped his power. As a member of Congress, it is Johnson’s sworn duty to provide a check on executive power.
The Journal believes that the expansion of executive power which occurred under the Obama Administration was wrong and dangerous. The same principle holds true under President Trump.
"Separation of powers is a central American value, brilliantly established by our Founders,” Johnson said. “It makes governing messy and frustrating, but concentrations of power threaten liberty. This is true, regardless of which party holds the White House."
Johnson knows the facts of our Constitution do not change depending on who sits in the Oval Office.
He said Wednesday that conservative people can disagree with his vote, and he won’t criticize the votes of others.
"For 30 years, Congress has been giving away too much power," Johnson said, noting he wants stop that.
Johnson points out that if Democrats win the next presidential election, Republicans in Congress will need vital constitutional checks.
The bill now moves to the Senate, where it must be taken up within 18 days.
South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds has expressed concerns over the president's emergency declaration.
"If you get another president who believes that climate change is the crisis of the day, that means they could then funnel money out of ongoing programs into climate change," Rounds said.
Sen. John Thune, the party whip, recognizes that other Republican senators have expressed concerns over the bill, but he has stopped short of saying whether he shares those concerns.
Let's hope our senators show the courage and conviction of our freshman congressman, placing the Constitution above party loyalty.
Fundamentally, this vote is not about border security. It is about the ongoing consolidation of power in the executive branch and the precedent it sets for future generations.
South Dakota should be proud we elected a man who has the courage to stand up for important ideals, even in the face of strong political pressure.