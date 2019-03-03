The mountain pine beetle epidemic is dead. Long live the pine beetle epidemic. Some things just haunt you.
Gov. Kristi Noem’s budget minders have requested the return of $705,101 earlier appropriated for the state’s mountain pine beetle mitigation fund and already purposed. The beetle scourge (1997-2017) that turned a third of the Black Hills National Forest reddish brown has ended, argues Laura Williams of Noem’s Bureau of Finance and Management.
“Now that the mountain pine beetle epidemic has ended, that money is no longer needed,” Williams testified recently at a Capitol hearing.
No, not needed for the last epidemic, but what about the next?
The beetle is still there, biding its time for the next perfect feast – hills densely packed with mature pines stressed by drought. Someday, the tiny black devils will again roar through our vulnerable forest like slow wildfire – precisely like the wildfires bound to follow – until they consume all available fuel. Humans have recorded a handful of tree-killing outbreaks since 1900, although scientists assure us the cycle has repeated itself for 35 million years.
The next epidemic is a matter of time. The only question is severity. Will the next outbreak take tens of millions of trees, like epidemics at the turn of the past two centuries, or tens of thousands like outbreaks in the early ‘70s and late ‘80s?
Mostly, it is the actions taken today which will influence that outcome. Researchers intimate with the pine beetle suggest it is wiser and more cost-effective to focus more on shaping the forest and less on containing beetle outbreaks after they occur. Once the match is lit, the flames roar. What matters is fuel distribution.
The goal is to develop an array of diverse forest patches, each characterized by different tree ages and sizes and stand densities, to break up the tall and dense pine stands the beetles thrive on.
Efforts made at beetle control in this last epidemic consumed at least $92.5 million in taxpayer dollars, plus more in private funds. The federal government spent $75 million to fight mountain pine beetles in the Black Hills from 2011 to 2017, while the state spent $14 million, Lawrence County spent $3.25 million and Pennington County spent $1.8 million.
The $705,101 in prevention funds that Noem’s office seeks to reclaim represents a paltry 0.8 percent of that total.
Backers of House Bill 1120 want the money to be available as matching money for projects to reduce the risk of insect infestations and reduce hazardous wildfire fuels. Bill Coburn, chairman of the South Dakota Family Forests Association, said the money in HB 1120 would allow for greater collaboration across broader stretches of land.
However, Sen. John Wiik, R-Big Stone City, ultimately deferred committee action on the bill, saying it would be considered as part of broader FY2020 budget negotiations.
The state isn’t in dire straits financially. The latest state revenue projections were rosier than anticipated. At issue is whether a worthy project can remain a priority once the political crisis which drove it has crested.
Prevention isn’t always sexy. It should be, but don’t take our word for it:
“Not only is this (beetle epidemic) a significant safety risk, but it jeopardizes our state’s tourism and forestry industries — and the paychecks of the hundreds of South Dakotans employed in these industries,” then Rep. Noem wrote in a column published on July 17, 2014. “Recently, I signed onto legislation that offers greater protections for prevention efforts. After all, the best way to fight a wildfire is to prevent it altogether,” Noem said.
In a statement years later, Noem added: “While the epidemic has technically ended, years of damage have turned much of the Black Hills into a tinder box. Additional efforts are needed to restore this National Forest and ensure it is resilient toward such threats in the future.”
We couldn’t have said it any better.