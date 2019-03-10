Rural nursing homes struggle with plenty — declining local populations, workforce shortages, growing medical complexities, and underfunded government programs.
In South Dakota, years of bottom-in-the-nation Medicaid reimbursement rates are making these difficult challenges insurmountable. We’ve been boiling the frog awhile now, and for a growing number of towns it’s fully cooked.
Nationwide, more than 440 rural nursing homes have closed or merged over the last decade. In South Dakota, five have closed over the past three years — in Bryant, Rosholt, Tripp, Madison and Mobridge. Seventeen more — former Golden Living Centers in Arlington, Armour, Clark, Groton, Ipswich, Lake Norden, Madison, Milbank, Mobridge, Pierre, Rapid City, Redfield, Salem, Sioux Falls and Watertown — are currently operated by a state-approved receivership created after the New Jersey firm running them went bankrupt. Some are bleeding money and more closures are expected.
A pending sixth closure, in Huron, was announced Thursday. In South Dakota, Huron is not a rural town. It has a hospital and population base. If a nursing home can’t make it there, it can’t make it anywhere. In South Dakota, we have a problem.
And you can bet that before any nursing home makes the painful decision to send its residents and staff packing, it has deferred significant maintenance, let staff positions go unfilled, and tucked debt into several balance sheets. Quality suffers. It’s no easy task to turn that around. How many other state nursing homes currently stare at similar troubles?
Mark Deak, executive director of the South Dakota Health Care Association, calls the situation a crisis with lasting implications.
“For years, Medicaid has not been properly funded, and we are unfortunately now seeing the consequences,” Deak said. “If additional funding is not secured, more closures will almost certainly occur.”
South Dakota has about 110 nursing homes with roughly 6,800 beds. It’s not difficult to imagine these beds filled with the faces of our parents and grandparents.
These and other myriad problems will ultimately require innovative solutions — greater regulatory flexibility and alternatives to expensive nursing home care. But inadequate Medicaid funding, which pays for more than half of nursing home patients in the state, is the wildfire which demands our immediate attention.
The goal should be to keep our frail elderly near their traditional communities in safe environments offering appropriate care at affordable prices. Nothing like this will be possible if we send a wave of families scrambling because of nursing home closures.
The origins of the state’s Medicaid funding crisis date back at least eight years to the 10 percent cuts former Gov. Dennis Daugaard implemented in response to the Great Recession of 2008. Health care costs have risen dramatically since, but Medicaid funding has gone largely unrestored.
The state Health Care Association estimates nursing homes currently lose an average of $58.30 daily for each Medicaid resident.
In her January budget address, Gov. Kristi Noem proposed increasing Medicaid rates by 5 percent, as well as funding a one-time allocation of $5 million to invite innovative alternatives.
The South Dakota Legislature has since killed two bills that would have provided one-time funding for nursing homes, with lawmakers arguing the situation requires a long-term fix. Time is running out to make something happen, but budget negotiations are currently taking place in Pierre.
A 5 percent state increase, plus a federal match of 55 percent, would yield $9 million more to South Dakota’s homes. That’s a far cry from the $66 million in Medicaid reimbursement needed to cover the actual cost of care provided, but it would show that lawmakers recognize the depth of the problem. More will be needed in future years.
Finding additional state money will not be easy, but how many nursing homes must close before we admit to a crisis?
In South Dakota, we should take care of our own. Our frail elderly already have worries. At the end of a productive life, they shouldn’t have to also face this kind of uncertainty.