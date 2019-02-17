Autism sucks every bit of energy from parents. They shouldn’t have to also worry about the bewildering intricacies of small-group, large-group and individual insurance markets. State lawmakers should act to ensure fairness, protect children and invest society’s money wisely.
In some children, autism undercuts fledgling neural bridges reaching toward the outer world. Social cues and language skills get blocked, turning young minds increasingly toward frustrating mysteries.
Early intensive therapy creates new neural bridges in malleable young brains. Intensive, one-on-one, 40-hour-per-week training can pull some autistic toddlers — as many as one in seven — fully back from the abyss. Even those who don’t fully recover can gain connections that permit a better and more productive life. Later therapy helps, too, but brain patterns begin to harden around age 5. Afterward, it’s harder to teach and harder to unlearn.
This biology sets up an easy financial choice for society. We can help pay for costly therapy in the first few years — when it does the most good — or pay potentially higher costs over a lifetime. Autism is an expensive road for everyone, including taxpayers.
Insurance companies face a more complicated choice. They seldom benefit from savings passed along to future generations. Insurers live amid shifting allegiances caused by competitive changes in annual premiums and coverage. So when one insurer refuses to pay for costly therapy, others typically follow suit.
In 2014, state government mandated insurance payments for proven intensive autism therapies — at least among large-group policies. If all insurers live by the same rules, none can gain a price advantage by denying coverage. However, Obamacare initially required states to contribute funds for intensive therapy for policies purchased in the individual and small-group markets. To limit state costs, South Dakota exempted those policies. That Obamacare requirement has since disappeared.
This month, Sanford Health and Avera Health — two of the state’s largest insurers — took advantage of the state’s exemption, cutting therapy funds for some autistic children.
"It's a price sensitivity issue in the South Dakota health insurance market," Kirk Zimmer, president of Sanford Health Plan, explained to the Argus Leader. "Keeping a competitive product."
Avera explained by email its cut would affect only holders of individual plans and not small-group plans. Sanford said it had mistakenly paid claims against individual plans and was halting the practice. Avera said it had initially hoped other insurers would follow its lead in covering exempted therapy claims, but they never did.
"We hope the discontinuation of coverage stimulates the conversation among insurance providers and regulators on how to best meet the need that exists," Avera said in its statement. It’s no stretch to interpret that vague statement as a request to extend the therapy mandate.
Several South Dakota lawmakers are attempting to do just that.
Two bills introduced by Democrats and Republicans will seek to remove the state's loophole for small-group plans. Each does the exact same thing: Cut the exemption.
Republican Rep. Sue Peterson of Sioux Falls and Democratic Rep. Ryan Cwach of Yankton introduced separate bills in the House, with Republican Sen. Brock Greenfield of Clark signing on as a co-sponsor of Peterson's bill.
It would be heartbreaking for the parent of any autistic child to one day learn therapy coverage has been yanked. It would be especially aggravating to learn coverage was yanked due to the size of their employer. Suddenly, an arcane rule that governs insurance market classes will limit their child’s lifetime potential.
It’s time to close this loophole for the benefit of everybody involved.