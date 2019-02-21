Trouble ahead and trouble behind. Lawmakers face a bad choice today as they take up Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s proposal to repeal presumptive probation.
Repeal would send prison costs skyrocketing and render the state powerless before nursing home closures, mental health failings and other pressing issues. Forget about any internet sales tax windfall.
Forgoing repeal, however, maintains the financial pressure on county jails and courts; drug offenders will continue to have little incentive for doing better. Problems will mount.
The depth of this unsavory choice can be seen in the formation of bizarre political battle lines. Presumptive probation pits a Republican governor against a Republican attorney general. It has made allies of the liberal American Civil Liberties Union and the conservative Americans for Prosperity. Repeal, meanwhile, would move South Dakota in the opposite direction of recent federal reforms. Many states are moving to reduce prison populations and costs rather than get tougher on crime.
Without additional spending on treatment programs, meanwhile, neither choice will provide a realistic remedy to the underlying methamphetamine epidemic driving prison costs. Lawmakers should table this battle and instead start searching for a better alternative. Finding a real solution won’t get easier once prison costs spiral upward.
In a nutshell: Presumptive probation requires judges to sentence people who have committed certain nonviolent, lower-level felonies — including drug possession and ingestion — to probation rather than prison, unless there's a "significant risk" to the public. Roughly one in five affected offenders currently gets prison.
Presumptive probation was part of the 2013 Republican-led justice overhaul to tackle prison overcrowding, cut costs and expand drug addiction treatment options. Officials said at the time that if nothing was done, the state would be forced to spend more than $200 million to build and operate new prisons over the following decade.
Just this week, Gov. Noem's administration projected repealing presumptive probation could add prison operating costs ranging from $8.7 million to $35 million annually, plus one-time construction costs of between $33 million and $150 million. Repeal is a budget buster.
Critics of presumptive probation, however, say the resulting lax treatment lessens the incentive for offenders to comply with court requirements, thereby filling county jails with probation infractions. Little data exists to support the claim, but most law enforcement officials say presumptive probation has helped fill jails and courtrooms.
Clearly, part of the debate revolves around whose budgets get gored. Taxpayers suffer either way.
Critics of presumptive probation say repeal would be only the first step, with additional programs to address drug addiction to follow. Treatment programs, however, were also supposed to follow upon the 2013 reforms. Money saved by not building prisons was supposed to be invested in meth prevention and helping addicts recover. That never happened.
If state government was unable to find money for drug programs then, what’s the likelihood it will occur once state prison costs rise by tens of millions of dollars every year?
Critics of repeal say forcing more nonviolent drug offenders into prison is an expensive and ineffective means of addressing addiction. Filling prisons without providing treatment results in more hardened criminals and kicks the can down the road.
So, problems exist with 2013 fix. It still seems a bad idea to return to the costly problem that caused us to choose that fix in the first place.
What we need is a comprehensive plan that addresses both sentencing and drug treatment in a cost-effective manner. Perhaps the guidelines governing presumptive probation need refinement. It’s likely that any real solution will require continuous adjustment.
Millions of dollars and thousands of lives are at stake. We should know what will happen before acting.
Judicial reform should occur with a better awareness of real costs, a timeline for implementation, a set of goals and objectives. Processes should be put in place to ensure we are on track to achieve those goals.
Blindly blowing a hole in the state budget will not lead to stable policy. We’ll soon be back looking at how to cut costs regardless of the consequences.
Lawmakers should look for a third option.