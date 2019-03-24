Tuesday will mark the passage of 2,000 days since an annoying early October rain grew into Winter Storm Atlas, felling trees, cattle and emergency services.
For those who weren’t here on Oct. 4, 2013, Atlas emerged unexpectedly from 60-degree autumn splendor to claim 43,000 head of livestock, consume $38 million in public and private property across the state, knock out power to tens of thousands, and bring a small forest of trees crashing to earth. Rapid City — which was slated to get less than 6 inches of snow — froze in place. Nearly 5 feet of heavy, wet snow buried one spot in the Northern Hills.
Those who suffered through it need no reminder, which explains the region’s careful preparation and quick response to last week’s Winter Storm Ulmer. The polar opposite of Atlas, Ulmer was loudly heralded as a bomb cyclone — a veritable sharknado — with predictions of 15 inches of snow in Rapid City whipped by 60 mph gusts. Ulmer’s bite, although troublesome, turned out to be somewhat less. A few great white drifts swallowed cars, but only 5 inches of snow fell in Rapid City.
Kudos to all — city, school, county, private contractors, neighbors — who further lessened the pain. People prepared themselves and then stayed home. Snowplows and emergency crews got after it. By midafternoon Thursday, the place was fit for a parental homecoming inspection after a big teenage party.
In the Black Hills, we have learned to take storm forecasts — especially those falling on winter’s shoulders — as educated best guesses. When they talk about infinite variety here, they also mean the weather. Geography turns it into our box of chocolates — we never know what we’re going to get. Weathermen look straight into the camera and predict snowfall ranges of between 2 to 12 inches. Of course they can’t simply shrug and admit: We have no idea.
Atlas caught us flatfooted, and its big brother will someday come, in 20 days or 2,000.
Each storm finds us weighing risks on insufficient information. Some among us have come to resemble those crazy Floridians who are determined to stand their ground in a beach tent pitched in the bulls-eye of a Cat. 5 hurricane. Others drain local supermarket shelves on every snowfall prediction of greater than 2 inches.
This time, Black Hills residents heeded the dire warnings, but Armageddon didn’t come. It’s human nature to say, well, see, we — or they — always overreact. Unfortunately, it’s not true. Sometimes we underreact, and we pay dearly for it. Atlas proved it.
The tendency to grow complacent over time is probably the second biggest threat we face. This time we remembered Atlas. Will it still be on our minds come Sept. 12, 2024 — 2,000 days from now?