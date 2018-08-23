Ron Buskerud did something remarkable for an elected official in today’s polarized political environment. Rather than double down or fear being called a flip-flopper, the Pennington County commissioner listened to constituents, sought answers to his questions and changed his vote.
As a result, the county will apply for an approximately $118,000 grant that it will likely receive from the Helmsley Charitable Trust to assess the vast mental health care needs in the area.
Just two weeks ago, Buskerud, George Ferebee and Mark DiSanto opposed the request from county staff to apply for the grant. They proclaimed it was not in the county's interest to be the primary provider of mental health care and the survey would be the start of a slippery slope committing the county to new services — something they wanted nothing to do with.
Others saw the grant as an opportunity to address a problem that has largely been ignored by South Dakota lawmakers who seem fixated on culture issues, national party talking points and the values that win votes on Election Day but have little impact on the daily lives of constituents.
Several people testified at Tuesday's county commission meeting about the lack of mental health care in the county, including Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris. Both pointed out the criminal justice system — which to a large extent receives its funding from the county — is frequently the primary provider of mental health care, a concept they said is "fundamentally flawed."
Two mothers told commissioners that they learned first-hand about the lack services after they had a child attempt suicide. One mother finally found an in-patient treatment center in Colorado, which left her hundreds of miles away from a teen-aged daughter in distress.
Buskerud said he decided to change his vote after being reassured the study's results won't commit the county to future programs and — as others have argued — the data gathered could be used to persuade the next governor and lawmakers to address a problem that impacts thousands of South Dakotans every day.
Although Ferebee and DiSanto, whose wife, Lynne, is a state representative, stood their ground and opposed the measure a second time, they too acknowledged the depth of the problem but said it is up to the state to address it.
"What the hell do we need another study for? We know there's a problem out there," Ferebee said to grant supporters at the meeting. "It's a state problem. Not a county problem. We’re part of the state. Let the state take on the role that they’re supposed to take on."
Ferebee makes a good point. The state should take the lead on this issue. It has more resources and more money than any other non-federal jurisdiction in South Dakota and this is a statewide issue. Soon, thanks to its Supreme Court win, the state will be collecting millions of dollars in additional online sales tax revenue, which could be used to help those with a mental illness get needed access to care in this state, which one can argue is a fundamental duty for elected officials.
Ferebee also urged those at the meeting to lobby their lawmakers for better mental health care. But while calls should be made and emails sent, it likely won't be enough alone to change the minds of lawmakers who wouldn't even discuss Medicaid expansion that would have pumped millions of dollars into the state while improving access to health care for thousands of their fellow South Dakotans.
It will take a concerted grassroots effort and much more to open the eyes of many lawmakers even though the state set a record for suicides in 2017. First, some organization or entity needs to take the lead and it may as well be Pennington County, which as the state's second largest county has a large stake in this fight. Along the way, it could encourage other counties, municipalities, school districts, nonprofits, health-care advocates, churches and other organizations to demand the state invest in its people.
Yes, like with Buskerud's decision to change his vote, it would represent a change from business as usual. But it's become clear that nothing meaningful will likely happen if it's up to the majority of state lawmakers.