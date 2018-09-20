An epidemic of disappearances among Native American women should disturb every South Dakotan. On Indian reservations across the country accounts run rampant of women going missing or turning up dead.
The scope of the problem, however, remains obscure. Perhaps, this ignorance explains how it’s so easy to ignore or disregard the harm. It’s time to get better information and act on it.
At the end of 2017, the FBI's National Crime Information Center database had 633 open missing person cases for Native American women, according to a recent four-part Associated Press series. The rate is far higher than among the non-Native population and likely much larger. Many cases of missing Native American women and girls go unreported or haven’t been thoroughly documented. No specific government database exists to track all cases. Nobody knows how many Native women have been abducted into sex trafficking, although concern is rising.
As a result, sex traffickers and murderers hide in plain sight behind a maze of competing jurisdictions and inadequate tribal law enforcement resources. The jurisdictional overlap of authority and laws depend on whether a crime happened on a reservation and whether a tribal member is the victim or perpetrator.
Federal changes enacted in 2010 were intended to close those loopholes, but recent statistics demonstrate little progress. More needs to be done, but action isn’t guaranteed.
Indifference is perhaps the greatest impediment. Four out of five Native women experience violence in their lifetime, according to one 2016 federal study. It’s a longstanding problem, and many people have turned their heads from the ugliness. Many have convinced themselves the issue doesn’t affect non-Natives. There’s a type of racism that requires inaction rather than action. This is an example of it.
If the problem were new, we wouldn’t be so accepting. If a rash of disappearances arose in other communities, there would be outrage. We should be outraged anyway.
When a mother of four children goes missing, it affects generations of families. The disappearances of aunts, sisters, grandmothers and daughters leave black holes that expand into society, polluting everything they touch.
U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota has introduced "Savanna's Act," named after Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, 22, who was murdered in 2017 while eight months pregnant. It aims to improve tribal access to federal crime information databases. It also would require the Department of Justice to develop a protocol to respond to cases of missing and murdered Native Americans so cases don’t get ignored.
If authorities have accurate statistics, they might be able to detect patterns that help solve more cases.
If we address the issues and take steps to diminish the problem, the results would benefit everyone. If we can uncover sex trafficking rings where they can most easily take hold, we can prevent them from spreading into other communities.
We need to get the data, understand the issues, define a roadmap and not stop there. Resources must be deployed strategically to begin chipping away at a problem that has gone unchecked for far too long.