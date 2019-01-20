Trucks stop by weekly to deliver safe drinking water — 5 gallons per person — enough to cook and to sip. An alphabet soup of toxic chemicals mixed in with the tap water turns showers into sealed-mouth ordeals.
A few hundred affected residents have been essentially trapped — transformed into economic refugees — because pollution has made their homes unsaleable.
And this is in Box Elder, not Anbar Province.
The recent revelations that firefighting foams used at Ellsworth Air Force Base over decades has contaminated local groundwater is more than an inconvenience to affected residents. The Air Force should do everything necessary to make things right.
Familiarity with the snail-like pace of federal bureaucracy dims hopes for a quick resolution. The Air Force can neutralize threats in Syria in minutes, but addressing contamination on American soil sometimes takes longer than winning wars.
Meanwhile, the worries of affected residents get replenished as frequently as their jugs and bottles. Toxins released in the foam have been linked to cancer, thyroid disease and other health problems. The effects on individuals will depend on length of exposure, toxic concentrations, genetics and lifestyles. There is no satisfactory answer to the burning question: What does it mean for me? Nobody truly knows and won’t for decades. Sorry. Try not to worry.
Who should be blamed? The Air Force purchased foam systems to protect airmen and airplanes. Pollution was unintended. Notification, however, took too long. In 2011, Ellsworth officials began to investigate whether firefighting foam had contaminated the base’s soil and water. In February 2013, the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources sent the base a letter urging the testing of private wells “as soon as possible in the current calendar year.” Five-and-a-half years later, the base completed the first stage of tests.
It’s easy to imagine water reports stamped “urgent” stacked in cardboard boxes and rotating among lost desks deep inside the Pentagon. That won’t lessen the legitimate anger of parents whose children unknowingly drank polluted water while government dithered. The Air Force should aim higher.
The response has been more urgent since fault was finally acknowledged. The base has delivered water wherever tests reveal contamination above EPA advisory levels. Mid-term solutions are being explored, such as reverse osmosis or granulated active carbon filtering systems.
A likely long-term solution will involve hooking into Box Elder’s municipal water system, but that fix comes with a threatened water bill. “If we hook you up to public water, we pay for the tie-in and, I’m sorry to say, the water bill then is going to be yours to take care of,” Brian Howard of the Air Force Civil Engineering Center told residents in November.
“We can’t be a purveyor of water to the public,” Howard said. “The Air Force and U.S. government, we’re not in the position to be purveyors of water.”
If a private company had caused the contamination, the responsibilities would be clear. A judge would require the injured parties to be restored to pre-contamination conditions as quickly as possible and at no cost to those harmed. Polluters would be required to pay for any and all damages proven to have stemmed from the contamination, with indemnification required for future claims. Payment also could be expected for pain and suffering. Unnecessary delays in rectifying the problem would likely increase awards.
The Air Force should be held to no lesser standard. In light of circumstances, agreeing to purvey water in perpetuity — while outside the government’s normal mission — might be considered a real bargain.