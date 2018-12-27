It’s premature for a conservative advocacy group to threaten the Legislature, demanding lawmakers enact a phased repeal of the half-cent sales tax aimed at raising teacher salaries or else.
Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota, funded by out-of-state billionaire brothers David and Charles Koch, told legislators they must roll back the tax increase over five years or face a 2020 ballot initiative to force the matter.
The group claims the Legislature should honor its 2016 plans to replace lost tax revenue with new money from online sales tax collections, and state Director Don Haggar says he's confident the new collections will cover the loss.
The proposal comes amid ambiguity in a law requiring a 2016 half-cent sales tax hike for teacher pay to be scaled back if the state gained the ability to collect the tax on online purchases. Under the law, the state's 4.5 percent rate is to be rolled back by one-tenth of a percent for every additional $20 million the state reaps, with a floor of 4 percent. The state began collections Nov. 1, but officials believe new legislation is required for the reductions to occur.
Haggar called his group's plan a "simple" solution, saying it would unhitch the rate cut from online sales taxes and simply phase it in over five years.
But is it really that simple?
There’s simply too much in motion and too little previous debate around what to do with online tax revenue to give this latest proposal credence.
The Journal archives reveal scant mention of the sales-tax reduction scheme in 2016. It was far from certain then that the U.S. Supreme Court would reverse itself and allow states to enforce the collection of taxes from online sales.
The repeal provision wasn’t so much a promise as it was a surprise. At the very least, circumstances now demand a full exploration of this apparent afterthought.
It wasn’t that long ago that online sales were nonexistent. If you bought anything, you bought it at a local store. Today, South Dakota estimates it loses about $50 million per year to e-commerce.
A number of brick-and-mortar stores have downsized or disappeared as Amazon and a few others dominate the retail industry. Who knows what the future will bring?
Diminish the sales tax and you also diminish the revenue raised from online sales. Sales taxes from brick-and-mortar stores, meanwhile, especially in western South Dakota, raise considerable revenue from out-of-state visitors. That also would be diminished, possibly leaving South Dakotans to make up a loss in the future.
Might there be better things to do with that additional revenue than reduce the overall sales tax? The money might be invested in West River mental health, rehabilitation of state roads, increased investment in technical schools, improved health care, or removing the sales tax from food.
There’s a lot to explore. The implications of long-term trends must be examined.
Let’s hope the Legislature isn’t cowed by this latest threat. There’s much to consider before moving forward.