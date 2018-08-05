Not unlike state lawmakers who made the dismantling of the voter-approved Initiated Measure 22 the Legislature’s top priority in 2017, the Pennington County Commission will consider going to great lengths to muffle local voters.
As most will certainly recall, IM 22 was a ballot measure that sought to reform campaign finance laws and establish a citizens’ ethics commission to oversee the activities of state lawmakers. The Legislature’s leadership, however, quickly declared the measure unconstitutional and a circuit court judge agreed, clearing the way to dismiss the wishes of the majority of state voters.
On Tuesday, Pennington County commissioners will consider taking their battle against constituents to the state Supreme Court after a circuit judge ruled the county did not follow state law when it published a proposed mining ordinance in newspapers of record.
The mining ordinance the commission approved has been shrouded in controversy since the start. After establishing a lengthy moratorium on mining permits, the county commission approved a new ordinance that many believe was industry friendly at the 11th hour of the county’s self-imposed deadline.
Since the moratorium was spurred by the county’s previous decision to allow expanded mining along the road to Mount Rushmore National Memorial, the issue attracted considerable attention, including from residents who live near that high-profile area.
After the ordinance was approved, opponents announced their intention to challenge it in a special election. They had just 20 days from the date of the final publication of the ordinance to get the needed signatures.
They expected to have those 20 days after the county published the ordinance for a second time as they believed state law required. The county, however, interpreted the law differently and claims it only needed to be published once, a theory that was struck down by Circuit Court Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle.
Now, rather than comply with the judge's decision, the county commission could decide possibly as soon as Tuesday whether it wants — at taxpayer expense — to appeal the decision to the South Dakota Supreme Court.
It is instances like these that fuel the discontent of voters. Why would county commissioners feel they need to engage in a legal battle with taxpayers over an ordinance they approved? Do they not have confidence in their own ordinance? Do they fear being held accountable by voters? Or is there some undisclosed reason to flout the process and make it more difficult to refer the ordinance to the voters?
The commission, which includes two members whose terms expire in December, should not take this fight to the Supreme Court. It simply needs to follow the law and publish the legal ad properly and not worry about the consequences of a special election if it even happens at all.
Otherwise, they are showing disrespect if not contempt for those taxpayers while eroding trust in government.