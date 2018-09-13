Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief David Fischer rushed toward deadly chaos Friday, his last day on earth.
Duty called him to Tilford late that afternoon. Fischer was a man of service, a 22-year veteran of the volunteer fire department and a 23-year veteran of the South Dakota Army National Guard. He had served in the Iraq war. The 43-year-old Sturgis man had risen to the rank of staff sergeant. He was active with the Sturgis Emergency Medical Service.
No stranger to frontline dangers, he knew the risks as he honed in on a beacon, a towering column of smoke above a blazing residential home. It stood amid a congestion of narrow gravel roads, other homes, sheds, garages and vehicles, authorities said, complicating the response. Drying summer grasses and underbrush coaxed flame outward to threaten propane heating tanks. Power lines were down.
Into this came word that 82-year-old Raymond Joseph Bachmeier, a resident of the burning home, was missing. Bachmeier, a former bus driver, also perished that afternoon.
As crews searched for Bachmeier and evacuated nearby residents, the pressure from fuel boiling inside the home’s propane tank built until it rent the steel cylinder. A part of the tank flew over the house and missed a fire truck and Chevy Suburban but struck Fischer, killing him instantly. Another section of tank flew nearly 1,000 feet in the other direction, landing like a spent bomb casing.
Anybody within a quarter mile of that explosion could have been killed, but chance had targeted Fischer. He was the 68th firefighter killed in the line of duty during 2018, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
A firefighting veteran, Fischer headed toward danger with full knowledge of the risks involved. He went there to save others. Fischer died a hero, in the greatest sense of the word.
The brotherhood of military and firefighter comrades who have stood watch over his casket since the incident have honored his sacrifice. Gov. Dennis Daugaard has ordered flags to fly at half staff in Fischer’s memory.
The Black Hills and all of South Dakota owe the highest debt of gratitude to Fischer, and to those like him who work selflessly to protect us and our property.
In 2015 alone, 1.3 million fires killed 3,280 people, caused 15,700 injuries and resulted in $14.3 billion in loss, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
On the list of state firefighters who sacrificed everything, as memory serves, Fischer joins Hot Springs firefighter Trampus S. Haskvitz, 23, who was killed while fighting the Coal Canyon Fire on Aug. 11, 2011, and firefighter Dave Ruhl, 38, of Rapid City, who died July 31, 2015, while on temporary assignment in California. Presho's fire chief Donald "Donny" Manger, 54, died last October from a medical condition suffered while fighting a fire. In July 2012, strong winds forced an air tanker onto a ridge northeast of Edgemont. Killed were four members of the North Carolina Air National Guard's Modular Airborne Firefighting System 7: Lt. Col. Paul Mikeal, Major Joseph McCormick, Major Ryan David and Senior Master Sgt. Robert Cannon. Chief Master Sgt. Andy Huneycutt and Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Marlowe sustained serious injuries.
This list is far from exhaustive.
Fischer is survived by his wife, Shawn, director of the Sturgis Ambulance Service, and a family.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. today, Sept. 13, at the Sturgis Community Center, with family present from 5 to 7 p.m.
Funeral services for Fischer are set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Sturgis Brown High School, where a large contingent of firefighters and military personnel are expected. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.
For those wishing to contribute money, the David Fischer Family Memorial has been set up at Black Hills Federal Credit Union locations across the state of South Dakota.
Maj. Gen. Tim Reisch, adjutant general of the South Dakota National Guard, noted Fischer’s commitment and sacrifice with these words: "David exemplified what it means to be a soldier, firefighter and first responder — a selfless person willing to put his life in danger to help and defend his community, state and nation."