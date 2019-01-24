Rotting blankets of straw peel back from slumbering roses to be folded atop gnarled tomato vines and squished cucumbers in the garden. Kerosene and flame send carbon perfumes into the twilight sky, where orange sparks arc like rockets. In silhouette lingers a man on guard with brimmed hat and pitchfork. Children grow bored of the spectacle and begin scouring hide-and-seek warrens for summertime friends, signaling the end of another South Dakota winter.
Bonfires were a seasonal rite of passage until the 1970s, when the mix of pollution with elderly bronchitis revealed hazards, at least for city dwellers. The word bonfire derives from Middle English bonefire, the November ritual when farmers — having preserved winter meats, rendered fats and treated hides — burned leftover carcasses to make fertilizer.
Marveling at Saturday’s bonfire photos from the fifth annual Custer Burning Beetle festival, a Journal editor remarked: Tell me you don’t want to be a part of that. Who, indeed, cannot appreciate the camaraderie and charms of a communal fire? Around dancing flames stone-aged man planned mammoth hunts, iron-age Celts strategized the sack of Rome, and early clerics spread the Word.
More than just a bonfire, however, Burning Beetle enables Black Hills men and women to rage against the destructive mountain pine beetle, and by extension all pests which threaten our forest way of life. There is catharsis — derived from the Greek word for purify — in burning a giant cartoonish bug in effigy. There is power in marching through streets with lit torches, children awed, while the community unites against a shared foe. The appeal is primeval. We seek liberation.
Rituals cause us, if only for a moment, to consider their origins. The tree-killing bark beetle that sparked this medieval echo may be waning, but the true purpose of Burning Beetle is to start conversations about the changing forest landscape.
The beetles, black in color and about the size of a grain of rice, burrow through the bark of pine trees, carrying harmful fungus and producing hungry larvae that ravage trees, causing them to wither. Starting in 1997, mountain pine beetles went to town on the Black Hills, destroying about 448,000 acres of forest. Finally, balance returned.
In April, U.S. Forest Service officials said the 20-year mountain pine beetle epidemic in the Black Hills had officially ended, but if past is prologue, infestations will return for the next generation. How bad it gets will depend on how well we carry forward the lessons learned. Nature has its own claims on the forest, and success requires respect and compromise.
Custer’s festival is also fun. If only for a moment, we throw off Roman cloaks of civilization and listen for ancient Druid whisperings. It’s a celebration of life that brings together nature, science and emotion. Think about the forest. Learn its ways. Discuss it with your friends. And, oh, don’t forget the marshmallows. The wintering forest listens and applauds, hoping, like us, the festival continues.