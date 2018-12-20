Guns were neither good nor bad in old movie westerns.
In the 1953 classic “Shane,” the title character explains a gun is only a tool after Joey’s mother interrupts the boy’s six-shooter lesson. It’s no better or worse than an ax or a shovel, and as good or bad as the man using it, Shane adds. Marian retorts that guns will not be a part of her son's life, and the valley would be better off without any guns — including Shane's.
The movie’s climax leaves us to understand there are times when these deadly tools are necessary and times when they should depart from the company of peaceful people.
“Shane, come back,” Joey pleads, but Shane keeps riding.
Replace “valley” with South Dakota Capitol, and once again we see the central question: Do guns make us safer or less safe?
The upcoming legislative session promises a sequel to the unsettled debate. House Majority Leader Lee Qualm recently told the Associated Press he will introduce a measure to allow people with an enhanced permit to bring concealed handguns into the Capitol if they register beforehand. He doesn't agree with gun-free zones, Qualm explained.
"The mood of the country, you know, there's some crazy things that are happening out there, and for us not to be able to defend ourselves and protect ourselves just doesn't make any sense," Qualm said. "We need to be proactive on this."
And there’s the real justification. It’s not so much that lawmakers currently face increased danger. It’s about getting ahead of craziness.
Last spring, Gov. Dennis Daugaard vetoed a similar measure, explaining that the state’s current gun laws provide the proper balance of protections.
Over the decades, gun restrictions have oscillated in strength, usually in response to changing threats. The NRA, for example, assisted in drafting the 1934 National Firearms Act and the 1938 Gun Control Act, the first federal gun control laws. The laws heavily regulated firearms associated with crime, such as machine guns. Gun sellers and owners also were required to register with the federal government and felons were banned from owning weapons. In the 1970s, the NRA reversed itself, morphing into the current champion of looser gun laws.
If nothing else, such variability suggests there is no optimal position on guns. Different times require different rules. In a situation where life and death are at stake, change should be deliberate and measured.
Do the increasing risks in the Capitol warrant the proposed adjustment? The experts — the police trained to deal with armed confrontation and who would be expected to rush into armed crowds — say no. Could you imagine being an officer forced into a situation of plentiful guns, rampant fear and little certainty?
Do less radical means of improving security exist? Absolutely. Metal detectors and other security checks could be placed at entrances to the Capitol, just as they guard every courthouse.
The Second Amendment, meanwhile, allows for measured gun restrictions. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court declared in District of Columbia v. Heller that the Second Amendment guarantees an individual’s right to possess a gun. In the opinion by Justice Antonin Scalia, the Court declared unconstitutional several provisions of the District’s unusually strict gun-control law, including its ban on handguns.
However, nothing in the opinion, Scalia wrote, should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.
In other words, gun regulation demands a careful, practical and common sense approach that balances rights and risks. The current proposal to allow guns in the Capitol does not meet that test.
Let’s allow Shane to ride off ahead. We should follow if and only if actual conditions truly warrant it.