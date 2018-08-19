It seems the city’s public discussion to take the Memorial Park promenade vision to the next level is raising some hackles in the community.
A Ferris wheel, a gazebo, a carousel and public art? Nonsense some are saying while no doubt wondering if planners have lost their senses. This is, after all, Rapid City, S.D., where we have more serious needs and better uses for taxpayer money.
It's like an echo from the past when the idea of creating a town plaza was first floated. But the transformation from parking lot to Main Street Square that was celebrated in 2011 is a success story that seems to get better every year.
Main Street Square is now the centerpiece of downtown Rapid City. It attracts thousands of people to the city’s core while hosting events, concerts, ice skaters and young families taking advantage of water fountains that shower giggling children in the summer heat. It’s a place where one can enjoy the Passage of Wind and Water Sculpture while drinking a cup of coffee, reading a book or breezing through social media accounts.
Now, Deadwood and Casper, Wyoming, are working on their own town squares, likely inspired by what happened in Rapid City. By all standards, the once scoffed at notion has pumped new life into the downtown.
And it all started as just an idea in 2008 when a consultant said Rapid City needed a central gathering place, or a plaza. It would take another nearly four years before Main Street Square was open to the public.
Memorial Park is just a few blocks from Main Street Square and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, the city's primary entertainment venue and future home of a $130 million arena that voters overwhelmingly approved.
The city now hopes to create a dynamic and entertaining pedestrian pathway from the downtown to the civic center through one of Rapid City's premier parks.
Yes, the vision is grand. In addition to looking at a Ferris wheel, which has some residents' minds spinning, a carousel, a gazebo, outdoor fitness stations and public art displays, the city hopes to create a pedestrian overpass on Omaha Street, a busy and daunting street to cross even where traffic lights are located.
It is important to note, however, that this project is "still in the envisioning stage," according to Community Development Director Ken Young. No consultants have been hired and the city council hasn't been asked to approve a costly study that usually paves the way to future projects.
Instead, the city is taking more of a grassroots approach by inviting the public to participate and dream a little. A recent "Coffee with Planners" event in City Hall was attended by around 40 citizens who provided feedback on the first draft of the proposal.
The city will continue its outreach. It will have information on the project available on Aug. 23 and 30 during Summer Nights at Main Street Square. A public workshop then will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at City Hall.
Memorial Park presents a tremendous opportunity to the city, which deserves credit for looking at ways to boost the economy and quality of life in ways that many can enjoy.