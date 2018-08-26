It was two years ago when mountain bikers and the leadership of the Mystic District in the Black Hills National Forest were on a collision course.
The district, fed up with bicyclists creating and maintaining unauthorized trails, fired a shot across the bow and in writing declared that future offenders would be prosecuted under the Code of Federal Regulations and face as many as six months in prison and a $5,000 fine. The district also considered rejecting permit requests for bike races that had attracted hundreds of competitors over the years and raised thousands of dollars for local nonprofits.
Bicycle groups, meanwhile, were frustrated the district didn’t seem to take their requests for new trails seriously, which may have played a role in the evolution of unauthorized trails.
But, fortunately, cooler heads prevailed and discussions were initiated to find a common route for mountain bikers who want more access to the Black Hills and park officials, whose duties include protecting and preserving the hills for all to enjoy and appreciate.
On Aug. 16, the Forest Service released a “Non-Motorized Trail Strategy” that is 29 pages long and includes a five-step trail proposal process.
The idea is to provide mountain biking groups with a pathway to have their requests considered. It is, however, a steep and potentially lengthy journey that comes with no guarantees of success.
For example, proposals need to include the estimated cost of trail construction or re-routing; the potential impact on the environment, a plan for maintenance and the prospect of paying for a formal environmental analysis that could cost between $50,000 and $100,000. There also is no deadline for final approval of a new trail.
At this point, mountain bikers aren’t certain if this is a true pathway or a bureaucratic obstacle course with no end in sight.
What amounts to a test case of the new policy is just around the corner, however.
Two members of the Black Hills Trails organization plan to submit a proposal that will seek to add the Storm Mountain trails near Rockerville to the official trail system. The route was built perhaps 15 to 20 years ago and is popular with mountain bikers.
Once the proposal is received and the five-step review process is completed, the forest supervisor then decides whether to advance it to a public review process, which would be conducted under the terms of the National Environmental Policy Act. It is at that point when the costly environmental review could be requested. After all that, the forest supervisor will have the final call on whether a trail receives authorization. Clearly, as anyone who has dealt with the Forest Service or other federal agencies knows, it likely will be many months if not years before a decision is made.
This proposal bears scrutiny as it works its way through the process. Will the Forest Service try to expedite it, or will it have to grind its way through a tedious process that will test the patience of mountain bikers?
Then, and only then, will we know if this process has the potential to bring harmony to the relationship between mountain bikers and the Forest Service.