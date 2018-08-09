Why did the governor feel the need to call a special session to — according to his chief of staff — “expedite implementation” of online sales tax collections?
Does an emergency exist that merits a special session on Sept. 12? Why can’t state lawmakers consider legislation in January, which is fewer than five months away? Is there a fiscal time bomb ticking that has been withheld from the public and media?
That seems unlikely, however, given the recent report from Gov. Dennis Daugaard, who because of term limits can’t seek re-election in November.
In mid-July, he hailed the news that the state ended fiscal year 2018 with a $16.9 million surplus. The additional money was quickly transferred to the state’s budget reserves, which now total $176.4 million.
Without a clear need for an immediate infusion of new revenue, it seems a special session is a waste of taxpayer money. But then it’s just the taxpayers’ money, and state government is apparently eager to get its hands on more of it as soon as possible for reasons not disclosed in Tuesday’s announcement of a special session.
All that can be accomplished in a one-day session is to put a rubber stamp on what the governor wants. Committee hearings likely won't be held and the public certainly won’t be heard. The governor has already stated he wants to start collecting the additional revenue from state residents beginning Oct. 1.
The governor also did not say what the state wants to do with its windfall after prevailing before the U.S. Supreme Court in South Dakota v. Wayfair.
Will it be used to reduce property taxes as the governor of Nebraska has said he wants to do in his state? How about more money for education, health care, roads or workforce development?
The only plan the state has to address the infusion of revenue was approved in 2016 as lawmakers debated increasing the sales tax by a half-cent to boost teacher pay. The amendment by Jeff Partridge of Rapid City requires that the state sales tax, now at 4.5 percent, be reduced by a tenth of a percentage point for every $20 million collected by the online sales tax.
Even that plan, however, did not benefit from much discussion as the debate primarily revolved around whether the lowest-paid teachers in the nation deserved a pay raise or not.
While the legislation that Daugaard proposes next month will likely be approved by the Republican majority in the Legislature, it shouldn’t mean the discussion is over. Instead, it should be considered the beginning as online sales tax revenue will rise in the future and everyone has a stake in that.
The use of the new revenue should be a campaign issue for the candidates for governor as well as all contested races in the Legislature. It needs to be debated by lawmakers in the next legislative session. The people — the taxpayers — need to be heard as well before this new revenue is earmarked or claimed by special interests. The discussion needs to be held in the context of what is best for all residents of South Dakota.
The state’s victory in the Supreme Court amounts to a windfall for the state, but it is yet to be seen if that will be the case for taxpayers. The next governor needs to recognize that and open the doors to a robust and open discussion about the best future use of millions of dollars of sales tax revenue that will flow for years to come.