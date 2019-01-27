During the campaign, Gov. Kristi Noem played her cards close to the vest. She clearly ran on promises to hold the line on taxes, but she dropped few tells to suggest where the chips would fall on spending priorities.
Would tax cuts be her main objective? The federal cuts she championed in the U.S. House featured largely in campaign advertising. Would she roll back teacher salaries? In debates Noem opposed additional blue-ribbon task forces, such as the one which led to lifting South Dakota teacher salaries off the national floor. Would she diverge greatly from the moderately conservative but popular spending priorities of former Gov. Dennis Daugaard? Did she recognize the urgency of several real-world problems now facing South Dakotans?
In Wednesday’s budget address, Noem revealed she not only can play poker, she also can read the table. Her plan leaves Daugaard’s latest budget offering largely intact but would shift additional funds to battling the state’s meth addiction. It also finds money to augment Medicaid funding for nursing homes — South Dakota has the lowest Medicaid reimbursement rate in the country, putting several homes at risk of closure.
Our state doesn’t have extra dollars to throw at every pressing issue, but Noem’s plan would chip away at big problems while protecting state finances.
Noem stresses the prudence of the plan. It’s an apt description.
Noem not only protects the modest wage increases Daugaard had planned for teachers and state workers but slightly augments them. That should help slow the flow of South Dakota employees to jobs elsewhere. Meanwhile, her budget would roll back Daugaard’s proposal to charge state workers health care premiums, which would be a true burden for low-wage earners.
Like Daugaard before her, Noem signaled caution with regard to using new revenue expected from the expanded collection of online sales taxes. While indicating support for a proposal to use that money to reduce the state sales tax rate, Noem told lawmakers to remain hands off until the true size of the online windfall is known. That’s prudent.
Noem also made a big statement with the absence of proposed spending for one item. Her budget lacks any necessary funding should the Legislature approve Senate Bill 19, repealing presumptive probation, a move that could fill state prisons quicker.
"The biggest question," Noem said, is the bill's fiscal ramifications if the state begins to incarcerate people who are now receiving probation. Noem seeks a nuanced solution that curtails crime without costing future taxpayers.
"I'm very interested in making sure we're doing this in a responsible way," Noem said.
Much of the additional spending that Noem proposes would be funded by cuts to the state's Department of Social Services. She explained that fewer people are using Social Services programs. We still need to see the data on that.
Noem’s budget presentation departed from Daugaard’s style in one important aspect — the omission of endless charts and accounting footnotes. Although the change spared listeners a lot of drudgery, it left some hunger for details.
Another item Noem must flesh out is a proposal to put state employees in Indian Health Services facilities, where they would make sure that IHS patients receive the best care possible while also ensuring the state recovers all possible federal reimbursement. How exactly would this work?
In the end, however, Noem did a good job of identifying South Dakota problems where state government can move the needle while remaining fiscally solvent. Her plan provides a good starting point for budget discussions in the House and Senate.
She said it herself. "The budget I proposed today is structurally balanced," Noem said. "It provides for a prudent plan to confront the issues that we face in our state ... and it doesn't needlessly grow government."