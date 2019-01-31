It was a messy lawsuit. Things happened and bad decisions got made. Not your finest hour. A confidential settlement can make it go away quietly, and why not? It’s your money. It’s nobody else’s business.
But what if it was your money and somebody else decided to settle confidentially in order to protect their reputation? And now they won’t disclose the price you paid or how they arrived at the amount. They won’t even say who made the mistake or whether malice was involved.
And that’s what happens when a city, county or school board gets sued and quietly settles without disclosing the details to taxpayers.
South Dakota is one of only a few states where the law allows government boards to pretend taxpayer money is truly lawmaker money. It’s time the Legislature set them straight by prohibiting confidential settlements involving government bodies. Exceptions must be allowed to protect victims, but boards should not be allowed to protect themselves without judicial review.
Senate Bill 59, advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, would bar government entities from entering into secret settlements. It would also allow judicial discretion and exceptions to keep the names of crime victims confidential.
At Tuesday’s hearing, the bill was opposed by lobbyists representing bankers, retailers, insurers and the South Dakota Trial Lawyers Association, who argued it would lead to increased litigation costs.
The bill’s prime sponsor, Sen. Art Rusch, a Republican from Vermillion and a retired judge, argued the public’s right to know trumps any theoretical additional cost of litigation.
“It’s my feeling the taxpayer has a right to know where their tax money is going,” he said.
Why is this even a question? It’s taxpayer money. Of course they have a right to know. And if there’s any question about undue harm to a victim or related individual, only a judge should be able to restrict those details.
What funding entity — in this case taxpayers — allows an employee — in this case elected officials — to decide whether or not to provide an explanation about matters of money? How can employers — in this case voters — make responsible decisions about whether to retain their employees?
Hey boss, if you don’t ask questions about this, I can shave a few bucks off your bill. It’s a fool’s offer. No employer would accept it.
And yet this isn’t the first time Rusch has proposed this fix. His most recent effort found success in the Senate but failed in the House.
This time, Gov. Kristi Noem has indicated support for Rusch’s bill, saying she believes in transparency in government.
The South Dakota Supreme Court has also weighed in on the matter, ruling in 2017 that the city of Sioux Falls had no right to withhold information surrounding repairs to the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
It’s time for legislators to affirm that they also support the rights of taxpayers. Nobody else should be forced to require the courts to uphold their right to know about matters involving their own money. It’s that simple.