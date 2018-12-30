Rapid City took a deliberate step toward improving its self-image in 2018. Let’s hope one step leads to another and then another.
An overwhelming vote of approval for the $130 million arena addition broke a string of failed attempts to better the city — failed votes on a school district opt out, a wheel tax and even a grander civic center plan. There were pros and cons to every issue, but too often Rapid City convinces itself that big wins stand outside its grasp.
Cities carry reputations like children on school yards. That’s the pretty one, he’s negative, and she’s cool. Chance confirmations of initial impressions can set these fictions in stone, and then identity becomes self-fulfilling. Rapid City has learned to take pride in stoic endurance rather than successes.
And then something like the arena vote happens, and even thrice-bloodied dreamers realize they can explain things more, work harder, put their necks on the line, because sometimes Rapid City will strive. It’s not hopeless.
Why now? Maybe it’s a confluence of energies.
Younger people turned out for the arena vote. The next generation refuses to settle for less. Enjoyment has grown around food trucks, brew pubs and wine shops. There’s entertainment in the summer air.
It’s also possible that more local citizens have realized being the lowest-tax state won’t bring prosperity by itself. Careful investment is absolutely a necessary ingredient.
Perhaps it’s the times. California grew too crowded and costly, the South grew hot and dry, and too much traffic now clogs Colorado’s Front Range. Instead of searching for greener pastures, dreamers have set about creating one here. The raw materials always existed.
Past successes also have played a part. Stores and boutiques reinvigorate the downtown. Energy radiates from Main Street Square in summer and winter. A new Black Hills Energy headquarters dominates the city’s big hill. And renovated Mount Rushmore Road no longer embarrasses like a decrepit motor home parked in the front yard.
The final spark was leadership. Engaging critics on social media, standing against former mayors, dealing with self-doubts and exhaustion, Mayor Steve Allender infused the arena vote with urgency. Allender deserves much credit. He took an ember and cupped it against the wind, convinced others to scrounge twigs and lint, and then breathed the will to see it blaze. Some of us simply need the enthusiasm of others to drag us from our comfortable beds.
Had Allender failed, would anyone have bothered to try anything again for quite a while?
Teams that succeed maximize their strengths, fill their holes, and learn to become better coordinated. Then, they dig within. If you believe you can, you can. If you say you will, you will.
It takes leaders, commitment and a legacy of successes. Eventually, relationships and networks grow. People gain experience in making politics and collective efforts work. They develop necessary resilience.
It’s hard for Rapid City to overcome its natural distrust. Skepticism about others’ motives is a big part of our independent western natures. But alone, we can accomplish only so much. In the past, we came together in times of adversity. The next step is to come together for success.
Big challenges remain. There’s a shortage of affordable housing. Too many Rapid City jobs pay low wages. Education remains too expensive.
Efforts must accelerate to harness the enterprise of South Dakota School of Mines & Technology graduates. More must be done to cultivate an atmosphere of romance and entertainment for youth.
The identity of Rapid City in 2050 remains undecided. In one scenario, we revert to the comfort of remaining unexceptional. In the other, we strut with the confidence of a city whose high-wage jobs allow it to afford amenities like good roads and sufficient sewers.
Rapid City must choose its future. The reputation has already begun changing. Oh yeah, it’s a sleepy town, but something’s brewing.