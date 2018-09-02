Put yourself in the shoes of Ray Gilbert, a rancher who lives off the land in the northwest corner of the state — far from the capitol but not the consequences of policymakers and politicians whose priorities now confront him.
Gilbert owns his land but not all of the mineral rights. Many of those are owned by the state, which earned $800,000 in royalties from 27 of the now 40 abandoned natural gas wells in Harding County. Since the state owns so many of those rights, Gilbert had no choice but to allow a Texas company to drill wells on his property, wells that now leak methane gas that could contaminate the groundwater.
That same company, which has been embroiled in one lawsuit after another since it drilled its first well in 2006, has virtually disappeared after reportedly cashing out $20,000 of a $30,000 bond the state required to clean up any mess that might be left behind.
Meanwhile, it could cost as much $30,000 apiece — or $1.2 million — to cap the 40 wells, including those on Gilbert's property.
Like most hard-working and taxpaying citizens, Gilbert told the Rapid City Journal in a story that appeared on last Sunday's front page that he wants answers from state officials, whose duties presumably include doing the right thing when their decisions harm the property and potentially the livelihood of a small businessman.
But the state, always seemingly anxious to court any energy firm willing to probe for natural resources, has proven elusive in Gilbert's quest for answers to his legitimate questions and concerns.
The Department of Energy and Natural Resources, which has jurisdiction over mining projects, declines to discuss what the state will do about the abandoned wells. Meanwhile, another state agency — School and Public Lands — was the beneficiary of $800,000 in royalties from the wells.
While noteworthy, the state's inherent conflict of interest in this case is not the primary issue as one expects a high degree of professionalism from state departments. No, in this case the blame rests squarely on the shoulders of elected officials who make the policies and write the legislation.
South Dakota's policy is to encourage smaller and less-capitalized companies like Spyglass Cedar Creek of San Antonio, Texas, to drill for natural gas and oil on land where it has mineral rights.
In 2013, state Sen. Ryan Maher, a Republican from Isabel who represents Harding County, introduced legislation to raise by a modest amount the bonds paid by energy companies that would help pay for cleanup costs or cap abandoned wells.
The bill was considered just one year after a report submitted to Gov. Dennis Daugaard warned that higher bond amounts could be a "disincentive to wildcat exploration." The watered down bill eventually approved by the Legislature would have made little difference in the amount paid by Spyglass for the project on Gilbert's land.
The state's willingness to accept risk at the expense of others is nothing new, however.
In 2013, the Board of Minerals and Environment eagerly approved the Wasta well project, which someday could cost taxpayers around $2 million at least. The project, pitched by a fledgling mining operation, was considered unique and thus risky by the DENR. Undeterred, the project was swiftly approved and just as swiftly failed. Today, 150 feet of pipe remains stuck in the ground and the $130,000 bond falls far short of what is needed to remove the pipe.
In both the Harding County and Wasta well cases, the ultimate liability — if these sites are ever properly addressed — will fall on the taxpayers. In essence, a subsidy for failed projects.
The next legislative session begins in four months, which should give lawmakers, policymakers and the next governor time to revisit the policy that encourages speculators to plumb the state's natural resources. The state needs to demand higher bonds and more lucrative royalties to discourage undercapitalized wildcat operations.
Perhaps, no one says it better than Gilbert who lives with the state's policy of putting mining interests ahead of a property owner's interests.
"I never understood in this state why we roll over for these companies," he said to Journal reporter Seth Tupper. "If the resource is here, they're coming for it, and we should get a little something out of them."
In this case, the state did get something — $800,000 — while leaving Gilbert with an environmental problem and no answers. If it can happen to him, it can happen to any property owner. Put yourself in Ray Gilbert's shoes.