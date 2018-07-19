Government is not accustomed to moving fast, which is fine when change is brewing. Major policy changes or sweeping legislation should be carefully considered with those most impacted being given every opportunity to participate in the process.
This is particularly the case when it comes to a public education system that is charged with preparing youth — a most precious resource — for a future that eventually will have an impact on every element of society.
Deliberations of that nature, however, were largely cast aside by South Dakota’s Board of Education Standards that on Monday approved new high school graduation requirements despite pleas from school officials to slow down.
The board's decision to create a new "base diploma" and add three new graduation categories first came to the public's attention on June 5 when the proposed changes were announced. The board also set a public comment deadline of July 16, the day the new standards were approved under the watchful eye of Gov. Dennis Daugaard, whose office spearheaded the proposal.
From the start, school officials wanted more time to consider the overhaul of graduation requirements. On Monday, Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Lori Simon asked the board "to slow down the process a little bit more" and suggested "a thoughtful study by a task force," which the governor has used in the past when proposing significant legislation.
After around just two hours of discussion, however, Simon's concerns were dismissed for what state education officials call more flexible graduation standards. There is one more hurdle to cross on Aug. 20 when the Legislative Rules Review Committee votes on final approval.
If approved, school districts — without any state financial assistance — will have to offer the base diploma that no longer requires students to take geometry, algebra II, world history, geography, chemistry or physics, and a language arts elective. The total credits required in literature and writing would be cut by a half-credit. High schools also will have to offer three new graduation paths — Advanced, Advanced Career and Advanced Honors.
The fear of educators and others is that most students will take the path of least resistance in pursuit of their diploma, which will make it more difficult for them to be accepted into college if that becomes their goal.
That, however, appears to be of little concern to the governor and the education board. In fact, the goal of the changes seems to be getting students to think about attending technical school before they finish high school.
The state is experiencing a shortage of the kind of workers that technical schools educate and train. These schools are a key part of the state's educational system and prepare students for jobs that are critical to the state's economic health.
The question, however, is whether a student as young as 14 will pursue the base diploma as part of a career choice or because it is a less challenging way to earn a diploma? Is it even reasonable to believe that young teenagers are ready to decide if they want to be a doctor, accountant or electrician?
These are important questions that were never fully discussed in the public arena. While it is perfectly acceptable for the state to look at ways to bolster its workforce, it is difficult to understand why this major policy change was fast-tracked and the concerns of educators now on the receiving end of an unfunded mandate were not given more weight.
In an ideal world, the Legislative Rules Committee, whose members include Alan Solano of Rapid City, will not rubber-stamp changes that if approved would be fully implemented by 2020. More discussions with educators and input from the public can only improve the best way to move forward.
Otherwise, the state may be creating a system that closes rather than opens more doors for students.