South Dakota has a problem that can no longer be pushed aside by state government and the Legislature.
And it is literally killing our fellow citizens in record numbers.
The Department of Health recently reported that the number of suicides recorded in 2017 was an all-time high. The 192 people who took their lives represents a 36 percent increase from 2014 when the state was ranked 17th in the nation in suicides. The previous record was 173 in 2017. In 2016, the National Center for Health Statistics reported that 163 South Dakotans committed suicide, ranking the state tenth in the nation on a per capita basis. Suicide is the ninth leading cause of death in the state and second most common cause of death for those 15 to 24 years old.
While most everyone — including state Health Secretary Kim Malsom-Rysdon — acknowledges the gravity of the problem, it seems the state lacks a pro-active approach to address it.
In a recent hearing in Pierre, Malsom-Rysdon said "suicide is a pressing public health issue, but added "there's no way to legislate your way out of suicide."
She also acknowledged, however, that the state's prevention efforts — which includes making tool kits available and assisting prevention resource centers — does not include any research to determine why suicides are climbing in South Dakota, which would be a good starting point if the state is really willing to tackle the problem.
In general, the state of South Dakota has paid scant attention to a growing mental-health crisis. It is a particular problem in western South Dakota, which does not have a single state-supported facility for those in the throes of mental illness. In fact, many of those suffering in the shadows are winding up in jails rather than getting the care they should get in a compassionate state.
Now, the burden of mental-health care largely falls on local governments that must deal with its costly consequences with little state assistance. A true solution starts with the governor's office and the Legislature. It is time for elected leaders to get off the sidelines on this critical issue and lead or the death toll will likely keep rising.