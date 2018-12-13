Enough Rapid City water to float a navy apparently vanished over a period of years without anyone noticing.
Rapid City developer Hani Shafai of Dream Design International recently sought damages for an unnatural wetlands caused by a leaking city water line southeast of where Highway 44 crosses Elk Vale Road. The leak, Shafai estimates, dumped at least 500 to 600 gallons per minute beneath the property until the end of 2016, when he drew the city’s attention to treated water bubbling from the ground.
Public Works Director Dale Tech initially stated he believes the leak began in 2012 but later amended that to having no idea when it started. Tech estimates the flow was closer to 300 gallons per minute, saying: “It was a very small leak.” Shafai believes the leak began before 2012.
We’ll let the courts determine the facts and liability, but it’s easy to believe the leak sent a lot of water and money down the drain. A leak of even 300 gallons per minute would dump 18,000 gallons in an hour, 3 million gallons in a week, and 158 million gallons over a year. Over five years, 788 million gallons would have leaked away.
It would require a cubic tank 472 feet on each side to contain this much water. That’s enough water to satisfy the personal needs of everybody in Rapid City for 106 days, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. If Shafai’s estimate is correct, it would take at least two such massive tanks to hold the lost water. That’s not a small leak.
Even at the lower flow estimate, a five-year leak would represent $3.25 million in lost revenue at the city’s retail rate. The EPA estimates water treatment costs represent 15 percent of the retail price, meaning as much as $488,000 was spent treating the water before it gushed onto open ground.
It’s likely city water and money was spewing even as efforts were initiated to raise water rates earlier this year. It spewed during summer water restrictions and amid public service announcements warning about lost water from leaking toilets.
Perhaps worse, the leak was discovered only after someone noticed it bubbling from the ground and likely after going unnoticed for years. It seems possible the pipe would still be leaking if Shafai hadn’t purchased the property and walked across his land. It makes you wonder: Do other huge leaks exist? This incident goes a long way toward drowning public confidence in the city’s ability to answer that question.
All city water systems leak. In 2014, the Journal reported on the efforts of Lead Public Utilities Supervisor Roger Thomas, who made it a personal mission to fix enough holes to prevent more than half of that city’s water from draining. He estimated Lead’s system was then losing 3 million gallons per month — still less than this single Rapid City leak.
Some city pipes date back decades. Replacement is costly and obtrusive. It makes sense to upgrade strategically. Thomas employed acoustic water-leak-detection devices to help him track down leaks.
Might Rapid City consider doing something similar? Should the city consider investing in devices that measure water flow throughout the system to better estimate loss? Might it need to initiate or to conduct more frequent checks and video inspections of water lines? In 2018, is there no cost-effective method of checking for leaks other than standing outside and staring at the ground? Thanks to the recent increase in water rates, the city should have the resources to more quickly find and fix any similar drain in the future.