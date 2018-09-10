Labor Day is over, which means the campaign season, which has been simmering on the back burners all summer, is about to heat up.
Besides the various state and federal races, South Dakotans will once again be dealing with ballot issues.
One is already hitting the accelerator.
The Associated Press reported that foes of Initiated Measure 25 (IM 25), which would raise South Dakota's tax on a 20-pack of cigarettes by $1, are ramping up a big wall of resistance against the proposal.
The tax increase was proposed in order to boost funding for the state's technical schools, which reportedly have some of the highest tuition rates in the country. The money generated by the tax would be utilized to lower those rates.
In terms of intent, this is a noble goal. The importance of technical education not only in training people for careers but also in building the state's economy has become quite clear in recent years, due in part to the growing manpower shortage being felt in many sectors across the state. The fact that tuition for these schools is so expensive is a serious issue, and South Dakota's lawmakers are correct in wanting a way to create a fund that could bring these costs down.
"We can't attract and grow the workforce that we need if kids can go to Nebraska for half the price," House speaker Mark Mickelson told the AP. "You look around, there's a lot of 'help wanted' signs."
Certainly, then, this is a serious question that demands a solution. However, attaching the idea to the state's cigarette tax may be a much stickier issue.
Several organizations oppose raising the state's cigarette tax from $1.53 per pack to $2.53 per pack on the grounds that it will hurt small businesses that rely on cigarette sales as part of their income.
"It's a $35 million tax increase on small businesses in our state, said Jason Glodt of South Dakotans Against Higher Taxes.
Opponents also claim that a significant chunk of the money raised would go into the state's general fund, and there would be little oversight on how the money is used.
For the record, the South Dakota Legislative Research Council has estimated the tax would generate about $25 million in new revenue. The council also determined that about $5 million of that total would go to the general fund, with the rest going to the technical school fund.
One also is forced to wonder if it's wise to address this education issue by taxing a vice that is seeing a declining market. Cigarette consumption has dropped dramatically across the country the past few decades, which means fewer packs of cigarettes sold and, thus, less revenue generated by any taxes on them. Hiking the South Dakota tax could produce a further drop in such sales, either by people deciding to forego smoking because it's too expensive or to instead purchase cigarettes from out of state.
This is the rhetorical debate that figures to be waged during the next two months. Opponents of IM 25 are already launching ads and mobilizing volunteers to spread their message. As for the advocates, Mickelson said, "We've got our work cut out for us" — citing the money that tobacco companies and others may inject into the campaign — "but this is a good public policy measure because it's good for South Dakotans."
Whether one part of the measure is popular enough to support the worthwhile whole will be determined by voters.