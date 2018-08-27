Few topics unite Nebraska’s all-Republican congressional delegation and governor more than the importance of free trade and access to overseas markets.
Perhaps nothing better illustrates the old saying about a rising tide lifting all boats. Steady markets for foreign exports, particularly in the agricultural sector, have strengthened the state’s economy in recent years.
That’s why Nebraska’s new campaign to pursue more overseas trade opportunities and a larger global footprint for the Cornhusker State makes such sense. The Governor's Council for International Relations, announced last week by Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state leaders, is a welcome creation.
Like it or not, the 21st century is dependent on a global economy. Those who aren’t keeping up will be left behind – and the Journal Star editorial board is encouraged to see Nebraska won’t be eating dust.
This is big business for Nebraska. Ricketts is absolutely correct to assert the state’s role as a player on an international scale, and we applaud him for looping in business, education and farming leaders in this new endeavor.
The White House has largely abandoned the Midwestern farm economy, which turns a significant trade surplus, as it girds for a potential trade war. Nebraska, for instance, is the nation’s fifth-largest ag exporter – and sold $2.5 billion more goods to foreign markets than it imported in FY2017.
Tariffs under the misguided guise of “national security” and other protectionist measures have spawned retaliatory duties that reduce the availability and allure of Nebraska farm and manufacturing exports overseas. Those same actions have led commodities prices and futures to plummet, jeopardizing the state’s recent good news of higher-than-anticipated tax receipts.
Nebraska can’t change federal policy on its own. But, as American foreign and economic policy turns inward, individual states must turn outward – and this state is wisely heading that direction.
By doing so, the state can aim to preserve and expand its estimated $8 billion in annual exports – not to mention $700 million in foreign tourism, investment that supports roughly 4 percent of Nebraska’s workforce and growing base of international students – through promoting the heck out of a unified message that correctly frames the Good Life as a great place to visit, do business and attend college.
It’s all of those things and more. But this state must present a coordinated front to prove that while growing its international renown and market access to an ever-increasing global economy.
Kudos to Ricketts and his partners for identifying and crafting a concrete plan designed to improve the state’s standing on an international scale. Focusing on growing overseas market access for and investment in Nebraska will help the state weather the storm of uncertainty from the federal level.