Tariffs on a wide range of products are in the news these days, which causes us to wonder about the process of how they are enacted and modified in the United States.
A tariff is a tax on imports or exports between sovereign states (countries).
A brief history:
Before the 1920s, tariffs were more common, providing a major source of revenue for the federal government. They were a constant source of debate for members of Congress, who went back and forth on what products should be subject to tariffs, the amounts and what the money should be used for.
When the Great Depression hit, international trade shrank drastically. Congress imposed increased tariffs through the Smoot-Hartley Act to try to protect American businesses. It backfired. Canada, Britain, Germany, France and others retaliated with their own tariffs. American imports and exports went into a tailspin.
In 1934, the U.S. Congress, in a rare delegation of authority, authorized the executive branch to negotiate tariffs. For the next seven decades, tariffs ratcheted lower, promoting free trade and boosting economic growth in the U.S. and other countries. Notable was the passage of the North American Free Trade Agreement in 1993 and allowing China into the World Trade Organization in 2000.
Today, new tariffs have been enacted by the Trump administration for a broad and expanding range of imported products, such as steel, aluminum, automobiles, newsprint and others. Other countries have retaliated by enacting tariffs on American products such as corn, soybeans, beef, airplanes and other products.
The back-and-forth tariff-raising process, considered a "trade war," was originally intended to protect American businesses that have fared poorly against foreign competition. In recent weeks, however, tariffs have been enacted for other purposes, such as to apply pressure to release an American pastor in Turkey. They now appear to be a favorite fighting tool for a president who looks for fights.
It's still possible this trade war eventually leads to improved trade agreements between the U.S. and other countries. But we wonder if all the authority for this sort of fight, which has a huge economic impact on Americans of all sorts, should be solely with the administration. Other sorts of taxes require the approval of both Congress and the president.
While we don't have a lot of faith Congress could come to reasonable agreements, either, perhaps involving Congress could provide balance to what has become a one-man fighting tool.