Rarely does a day pass without reports from Afghanistan of a major attack and military advance by the Taliban, the Islamist militant group that hosted al-Qaida as it planned the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. A massive U.S. air and ground assault quickly defanged al-Qaida and sent the Taliban into retreat across the country.
Back then, the threat was undeniable and the call for action loud and clear. Exactly 17 years later, Americans from President Donald Trump on down are questioning why the United States remains and whether the ongoing expenditure of blood and treasure justifies the gains.
The U.S. military acknowledges that Taliban forces control or influence more than half of Afghanistan. Not since the war began has the Taliban exhibited such widespread dominance — despite more than $1 trillion in U.S. spending to stabilize the country, train its military, prop up a weak and corrupt central government, and fend off meddling by neighboring Pakistan.
None of the sacrifices, including more than 2,200 U.S. troops killed, were for naught. The Taliban’s ouster gave Afghans freedom from daily harassment on the streets by religious enforcers, who banned everything from listening to music to engaging in sports or kite-flying. Before the U.S. invasion, women were banned from working and girls couldn’t attend school.
As of 2017, women comprised 27.7 percent of Afghan elective offices, according to University of Miami political scientist Louise K. Davidson-Schmich. Afghan women outrank American women on that score, which is no small feat.
Gone are the days when Afghan men and women were publicly beaten, hanged or had their limbs sliced off for petty offenses. Homes are no longer subject to search and seizure on suspicion that occupants might possess banned items such as DVD movies, music recordings or books.
But memories apparently are short. Afghans seem not to grasp the stakes in allowing the Taliban to return to power. The years-long U.S. lead in beating back the Taliban made Afghans complacent and reluctant to take up the defense of their own freedoms. And that — not a lack of U.S. military resolve — is the primary reason why this war remains unwinnable.
Withdrawing completely from Afghanistan would invite radical groups like the Islamic State to fill the void. Despite the group’s defeat in Iraq and Syria, Islamic State fighters, like their al-Qaida predecessors, gravitate to countries where leadership vacuums exist.
Trump’s two predecessors failed to articulate a viable strategy and end goal in Afghanistan. Trump once fancied himself a better military strategist than the generals who advise him. The war in Afghanistan is now his, yet he still hasn’t outlined his goals, defined his desired outcome or conveyed a clear understanding of the risks of leaving. His indecision only helps make the Taliban great again.